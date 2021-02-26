Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pharmacies and healthcare stores market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the pharmacies and healthcare stores market include MedPlus; Medzone; Medicap; Apollo Pharmacy and Discount Drug Stores.



The global pharmacies and healthcare stores market is expected to grow from $1004.83 billion in 2020 to $1060.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1307.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The pharmacies and healthcare stores market consists of sales of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that sell pharmaceuticals and healthcare products such as drugs, medical devices, and other personal care products through pharmacies and other health and personal care stores. The pharmacies and healthcare stores market is segmented into pharmacies and drug stores and other health and personal care stores.



North America was the largest region in the global pharmacies and healthcare stores market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global pharmacies and healthcare stores market. Africa was the smallest region in the global pharmacies and healthcare stores market.



Pharmacies are increasingly using medicine vending machines to service customers especially in remote locations where they cannot invest in opening an establishment and stationing pharmacists. Medicine vending machine is equipped with a phone, internet connection, a prescription scanner, in-built POS machine and up to 2,000 packs of commonly used prescription drugs.



The pharmacies and healthcare stores market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021.



Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period.



Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores



9. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Other Health and Personal Care Stores

11.2. Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Retail Chain

Independent Retailer

12. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Metrics

12.1. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

MedPlus

Medzone

Medicap

Apollo Pharmacy

Discount Drug Stores

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozv7nq





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900