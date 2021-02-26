New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nucleotides Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028514/?utm_source=GNW

On the flip side, the high manufacturing cost of nucleotides are hindering the growth of the market.



- Nucleotides from pharmaceutical applications are expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.

- North American region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as the United States and Canada.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand of Nucleotides from Pharmaceuticals



- A nucleotide is an organic molecule that is the building block of DNA and RNA and also have functions related to cell signaling, metabolism, and enzyme reactions.

- A purine nucleoside made from nucleotides is used to treat relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia in patients aged from 1 to 21 years old.

- Nucleotide-based medicines use artificial DNA and RNA (nucleotides) to target cellular genetic information directly, shutting off genetic diseases at their source.

- The digital revolution and the availability of newer and improved biotechnological technologies is going to bring a revolutionary change in pharmaceutical sector.

- Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the application of nucleotides from pharmaceutical is likely to dominate during the forecast period.



North America Region to Dominate the Market



- North America region is expected to dominate the market for nucleotide during the forecast period. The rising demand of nucleotide from pharmaceutical and growing application as food additives in countries like United States and Canada is expected to drive the demand for nucleotide in this region.

- The largest producers of nucleotide are located in North America region. Some of the leading companies in the production of nucleotide are Bioline, Jena Bioscience GmbH, Exoticbiosolutions, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc and STAR LAKE BIOSCIENCE among others.

- As people are becoming more health conscious and adopting a healthy lifestyle in the United States and Canada, the sale of a pharmaceutical drug including nucleotide is likely to increase.

- Growing chemotherapy treatment in North America and Europe due to advanced healthcare facilities which provide effective treatment options is likely to boost demand for nucleotides from chemotherapy treatment.

- Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for nucleotide in the North America region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.



Competitive Landscape

The global nucleotides market is partially consolidated in nature with only few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are Bioline, Jena Bioscience GmbH, exoticbiosolutions, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc and STAR LAKE BIOSCIENCE among others



