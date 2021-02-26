Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook): Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail & Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics - Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United Kingdom is expected to grow by 10.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 8507.6 million in 2021
Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in United Kingdom remains strong. The gift card industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 7668.8 million in 2020 to reach US$ 12162.6 million by 2025.
The gift card market in the UK has been growing steadily over the years, making it one of the key mature gift card markets in Europe. The gift card sector volumes in the UK were impacted by the COVID-19 in H1 2020. This improved in the second half of 2020 as consumers increased spend especially on e-gift cards. The current sales of e-gift cards trend continued and was further augmented by the COVID-19, with significant growth in eVouchers and digital cards.
Global Gift Card Survey Q4 2020, digital git card penetration increased sharply to over 45% in the UK in 2020. This is expected to increase further as people look for virtual gifting options due to extended lockdown. Majority of traction is seen among Generation X shoppers (35-54s) and Baby Boomers (55+). Going forward, spending on gift cards is expected to increase via work programmes, and the value of gift cards that shoppers receive as part of loyalty, rewards, and incentive.
To cater to rising consumer gift card needs, companies are focusing on offering gift cards for various occasions. In November 2020, InComm Payments collaborated with Motivates Inc. to sell Motivates' Lifestyle Ultimate multi-choice gift card via its retail network in the UK. The Lifestyle Ultimate multi-choice gift card allows customers to shop at 80 merchants and is available at 3,600 major high street retailers, grocery, and convenience stores in the UK.
Earlier in February 2020, InComm engaged with Eezi, a transaction processing technology company, to launch Poundland's gift card program in the UK. Poundland is a discount variety store chain in the UK which provides gift cards for gaming, online shopping, dining, retail, and streaming.
