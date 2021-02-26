Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Class; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global systemic scleroderma treatment market expected to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2028, according to the study.



The global market for systemic scleroderma treatment is anticipated to grow due to presence of innovative small molecule therapies, significant government backed funding, and increasing clinical trials for the concerned diseases. Moreover, the presence industry-academia collaborations in the developed countries are favoring the systemic scleroderma treatment industry growth.



The global market for systemic scleroderma treatment is fragmented based on drug class and region. The drug class market segment has been bifurcated into immuno-suppressors, phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors-PHA, endothelin receptor antagonists, prostacyclin analogues, calcium channel blockers, and others. The systemic scleroderma treatment industry region segment has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Segment Highlights

Immunosuppressors market segment accounted for over 60% of the overall market revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance in systemic scleroderma treatment industry over the forecast period owing to higher efficiency and comparatively improved results.

North America systemic scleroderma treatment industry is dominating the global market for systemic scleroderma treatment, holding over 40% of the market share throughout forecast period. Favorable reimbursement scenario and strong drug pipeline favoring the systemic scleroderma treatment industry growth.

The market players including Roche Ltd.; United Therapeutics; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH together held a significant market share of global market for systemic scleroderma treatment in year 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.1.3. Assumptions

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources



4. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market Insights

4.1. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment - Industry snapshot

4.2. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Emergence of innovative therapies

4.2.1.2. Rising prevalence of rare diseases

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Lack of clinical evidence

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market Industry trends



5. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, by Drug Class

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Immuno-suppressors

5.3.1. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, by Immuno-suppressors, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors-PHA

5.4.1. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, by Phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors-PHA, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.5. Endothelin Receptor Antagonists

5.5.1. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, by Endothelin Receptor Antagonists, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.6. Prostacyclin Analogues

5.6.1. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, by Prostacyclin Analogues, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.7. Calcium Channel Blockers

5.7.1. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, by Calcium Channel Blockers, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, by Others, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



6. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market Assessment by Geography

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - North America

6.3.1. North America: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - U.S.

6.3.2.1. U.S.: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Canada

6.3.3.1. Canada.: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Europe

6.4.1. Europe: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - UK

6.4.2.1. UK: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.4.3. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - France

6.4.3.1. France: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.4.4. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Germany

6.4.4.1. Germany: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.4.5. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Italy

6.4.5.1. Italy: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.4.6. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Spain

6.4.6.1. Spain: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.4.7. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Netherlands

6.4.7.1. Netherlands: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.4.8. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Austria

6.4.8.1. Austria: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.5. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Asia-Pacific

6.5.1. Asia Pacific: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - China

6.5.2.1. China: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - India

6.5.3.1. India.: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.5.4. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Malaysia

6.5.4.1. Malaysia: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.5.5. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Japan

6.5.5.1. Japan: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.5.6. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Indonesia

6.5.6.1. Indonesia: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.5.7. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - South Korea

6.5.7.1. South Korea.: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.6. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. Middle East & Africa.: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Saudi Arabia

6.6.2.1. Saudi Arabia.: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.6.3. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - UAE

6.6.3.1. UAE: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.6.4. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Israel

6.6.4.1. Israel: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.6.5. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - South Africa

6.6.5.1. South Africa: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.7. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Latin America

6.7.1. Latin America: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.7.2. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Mexico

6.7.2.1. Mexico.: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.7.3. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Brazil

6.7.3.1. Brazil.: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.7.4. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Argentina

6.7.4.1. Argentina.: Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

7.1.1. Expansion

7.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



8. Company Profiles

8.1. F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.3. Drug Class Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Performance

8.2.3. Drug Class Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. United Therapeutics Corporation

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial Performance

8.3.3. Drug Class Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Drug Class Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. Novartis AG

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Drug Class Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Financial Performance

8.6.3. Drug Class Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. Eli Lilly and Company

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Financial Performance

8.7.3. Drug Class Benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent Developments

8.8. Bayer AG

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Financial Performance

8.8.3. Drug Class Benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent Developments

8.9. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Financial Performance

8.9.3. Drug Class Benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent Developments

8.10. Gilead Sciences Inc.

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Financial Performance

8.10.3. Drug Class Benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent Developments

8.11. Pfizer Inc.

8.11.1. Company Overview

8.11.2. Financial Performance

8.11.3. Drug Class Benchmarking

8.11.4. Recent Developments

8.12. Mylan N.V.

8.12.1. Company Overview

8.12.2. Financial Performance

8.12.3. Drug Class Benchmarking

8.12.4. Recent Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qettlh

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900