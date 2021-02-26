LONDON and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading video ad platform Unruly today announced the launch of its new data-driven digital creative studio.



The bespoke studio, named Tr.ly (pronounced Truly), will give advertisers access to a full range of video creative solutions across all screens. Services range from the creation of a brand’s digital assets from scratch to the optimization of existing assets to help drive better campaign performance.

Launched in partnership with Tremor International sister company, Tremor Video, Tr.ly -- an amalgamation of the two company names -- combines Tremor’s creative solutions with Unruly’s proprietary emotional and brand data.

Brands and agencies using the new in-house service will work with Unruly's team of creative experts, with years of experience creating best-in-class ads for every screen and media strategy, and will also be given access to the company's proprietary content testing solutions.

Les Seifer, VP, Creative, at Tremor International, said: “Our in-house studio enables brands to capture audience attention by telling engaging, relevant stories across all screens. We deliver cost-effective video creation and optimization services that range from turnkey to fully custom, aligned to media goals, audiences and placement types. Our creative experts bring a decade-and-a-half of digital best practices to every campaign, ensuring great user experiences that exceed performance goals in every environment.

“The global pandemic and evolving social and political landscape have created widespread uncertainty across the industry, which means only the most agile and in-touch advertisers will remain a step ahead in 2021 and beyond. Unruly gives advertisers access to unique data that puts them right at the heartbeat of shifting consumer opinion and, supported by our incredible, agile creative team, means they will continue to push out engaging, relevant and emotionally intelligent creative in the face of unprecedented change.”

Darren Moffett, Performance and Content Marketing Director, NewsUK, who used Unruly’s creative solutions for several campaigns, including The Sun Dream Team campaign and Times Radio launch, said: “Unruly has been a unique creative video partner for us, working on several different digital brand campaigns across the UK.

“Whether it’s creating original video content or repurposing existing assets, their agility, creativity and expertise under tight deadlines across a wide range of formats and screens have been a grateful addition for each campaign’s success. Allied with an expanded range of premium digital formats across every device, Unruly really does stand out in market as a true end-to-end solution.”

Alex Khan, Group MD, International at Unruly, said: “Making sure our clients have all the data they need to ensure their creatives are as engaging as possible has always been a key focus at Unruly. We believe our unique emotional data sets us apart within a cluttered ad tech ecosystem and has meant we’ve been able to give our clients meaningful insights on how to drive greater brand connection to their target audience.

“Our new studio takes that relationship one step further. Building off the success of our past work, optimizing video assets based on UnrulyEQ testing, where we’ve boosted brand attention rates and brand recall rates by more than 140% and 158% respectively, I'm excited to see even broader creative solutions now in place, driving greater value for our clients across every stage of the campaign lifecycle.”

A pioneer in bringing emotional intelligence to the ad ecosystem, Unruly's innovative, multi-format tech, unique audience insights and creative solutions enable brands and agencies to seamlessly engage global consumers in premium, brand-safe environments.

Using the studio’s full range of services, advertisers can drive consumers toward consideration, conversion and brand loyalty with next-level video formats and features, available programmatically or through managed service.

Services include:

Video creation: The studio has three tiers of video creation services -- from turnkey to end-to-end production. The studio can turn any existing files such as static graphics, animated GIFs and social assets into original video ads built to perform in any environment;





Video optimization: Working with a brand's existing digital assets, the studio optimizes for different audiences and screens to suit their objectives. Like video creation, there are three tiers of service, from turnkey to end-to-end production;





EQ Creative Optimizer: Combines deep insights from Unruly's content testing tool, UnrulyEQ, with Tr.ly's video optimization solutions to ensure a brand's creative resonates with key audiences across any screen.

