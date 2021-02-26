Rapala VMC Corporation
Managers’ transactions
February 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED PERSONS
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Warchalowski, Nicolas
Position: President and CEO
Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91
Initial notification
Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20210225165027_2
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-02-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 2 035
Unit price: 6.48000
Volume: 3 449
Unit price: 6.50000
Volume: 520
Unit price: 6.52000
Volume: 1 650
Unit price: 6.58000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 7 654
Volume weighted
average price: 6.51329
For further information, please contact: General Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540
Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki and Main Media
About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2020, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.
Attachment
Rapala VMC Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Rapala VMC Corporation, Managers' Transactions, February 26, 2021FILE URL | Copy the link below
Rapala VMC Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: