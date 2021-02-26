Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the RedmiBook Pro 15 from Xiaomi. This is the first PC launched with Fingerprints’ new PC solution, whose software is compatible with the Windows 10 operating system and can be used in combination with a broad range of Fingerprints’ touch sensors.



“We see a positive trend in demand for biometric authentication in consumer and enterprise PCs, and I’m really pleased to see the first commercial product launched with our new solution for the PC market. We are poised for continued growth in this segment, providing the perfect way to add convenient and secure authentication to PCs,” comments Ted Hansson, Senior VP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints.

Fingerprints’ new solution for PCs interfaces with Windows Hello and is compliant with Microsoft Enhanced Sign-in (SecureBio), meeting both the biometrics and security requirements of Microsoft. It is tailored for use across a growing number of different form factors and use cases, including notebooks, 2-in-1 convertibles, and PC accessories. Fingerprints’ portfolio of compatible touch sensors is available in various shapes, coatings and customizable colors to support different designs and placements.

On our website, you will find more information on Fingerprints' touch sensors and software for PCs.

