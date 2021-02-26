Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced composites market grew at a CAGR of 10% during 2015-2020. Advanced composites are high-performance materials that possess superior mechanical resistance along with strength and stiffness. These composites are light in weight and have excellent dimensional stability, and thermal and electrical conductivity. Advanced composites are widely employed across verticals like aerospace, automobile, construction, sports and military. As these composites are used for manufacturing blades for wind turbines, an increase in the number of wind power stations around the world has also propelled the sales of advanced composites. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global advanced composites market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Global Advanced Composites Market Drivers:



In the aerospace industry, reducing the weight of an aircraft is essential for enhancing its performance and fuel efficiency. As advanced composites are highly durable, have low density and are resistant to chemical corrosion, they are rapidly substituting traditionally used metals for manufacturing aeronautical and aircraft components such as rudders, wings, elaborators, floor beams, landing gear and engine nacelles. These composites are also replacing alloys and metals in the automotive sector.



This, coupled with the rising demand for high-performance luxury vehicles, is boosting the growth of the market across the globe. Further, advanced polymer composites, such as HexPly and HexMC, are now being utilized in the production of sports equipment like snowboards, golf shafts, tennis racquets and surfboard fins. Inflating disposable incomes and a rising number of sports enthusiasts are creating strong demand for good quality sports equipment, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V., TPI Composites Inc., Toray Industries Inc.., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd, Teijin Limited., Hexion, SGL Carbon SE, 3B-Fibreglass sprl, Owens Corning Corporation, Huntsman International, LLC, Solvay S.A., Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited, E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co., Cristex Ltd, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global advanced composites market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global advanced composites industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global advanced composites industry?

What is the breakup of the global advanced composites market based on the resin type?

What is the breakup of the global advanced composites market based on the type of fiber?

What is the breakup of the global advanced composites market based on the manufacturing process?

What is the breakup of the global advanced composites market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global advanced composites market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global advanced composites market?

What is the structure of the global advanced composites market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global advanced composites market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Advanced Composites Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Resin Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Type of Fiber

5.6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Resin Type

6.1 Advanced Thermosetting Composites

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Advanced Thermoplastic Composites

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type of Fiber

7.1 Glass

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Carbon

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Aramid

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

8.1 Hand Layup/Spray Layup

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 AFP and ATL

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Filament Winding

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Injection Molding

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Pultrusion

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Compression Molding

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 RTM/VARTM

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Aerospace and Aviation

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Energy

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Electronics

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Marine

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Arkema S.A.

15.3.2 BASF SE

15.3.3 Hexcel Corporation

15.3.4 Cytec Industries Inc.

15.3.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

15.3.6 TPI Composites Inc.

15.3.7 Toray Industries Inc.

15.3.8 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd

15.3.9 Teijin Limited.

15.3.10 Hexion

15.3.11 SGL Carbon SE

15.3.12 3B-Fibreglass sprl

15.3.13 Owens Corning Corporation

15.3.14 Huntsman International, LLC

15.3.15 Solvay S.A.

15.3.16 Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited

15.3.17 E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co.

15.3.18 Cristex Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5p0oc

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900