Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced composites market grew at a CAGR of 10% during 2015-2020. Advanced composites are high-performance materials that possess superior mechanical resistance along with strength and stiffness. These composites are light in weight and have excellent dimensional stability, and thermal and electrical conductivity. Advanced composites are widely employed across verticals like aerospace, automobile, construction, sports and military. As these composites are used for manufacturing blades for wind turbines, an increase in the number of wind power stations around the world has also propelled the sales of advanced composites. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global advanced composites market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Global Advanced Composites Market Drivers:
In the aerospace industry, reducing the weight of an aircraft is essential for enhancing its performance and fuel efficiency. As advanced composites are highly durable, have low density and are resistant to chemical corrosion, they are rapidly substituting traditionally used metals for manufacturing aeronautical and aircraft components such as rudders, wings, elaborators, floor beams, landing gear and engine nacelles. These composites are also replacing alloys and metals in the automotive sector.
This, coupled with the rising demand for high-performance luxury vehicles, is boosting the growth of the market across the globe. Further, advanced polymer composites, such as HexPly and HexMC, are now being utilized in the production of sports equipment like snowboards, golf shafts, tennis racquets and surfboard fins. Inflating disposable incomes and a rising number of sports enthusiasts are creating strong demand for good quality sports equipment, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V., TPI Composites Inc., Toray Industries Inc.., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd, Teijin Limited., Hexion, SGL Carbon SE, 3B-Fibreglass sprl, Owens Corning Corporation, Huntsman International, LLC, Solvay S.A., Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited, E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co., Cristex Ltd, etc.
