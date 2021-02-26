Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global animal health market reached a value of US$ 48.1 Billion in 2020. Animals regularly require adequate care from their owners in order to have a good health. As the production of healthy livestock ensures safe food supply and retains the stability of consumer prices, regular monitoring of animal health and averting animal disease outbreaks have become indispensable for every country. As effective control and prevention is necessary for limiting the spread of zoonotic diseases among animals and human beings, the animal health market is gradually gaining traction across the globe. Moreover, pet and livestock owners nowadays are willing to spend on animal healthcare products and services owing to their inflating disposable incomes, growing awareness through print and electronic media, and the emerging trend of pet humanization.
Global Animal Health Market Drivers:
Currently, the animal health industry is flourishing on account of rapid technological advancements and increasing research and development activities in the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. With the help of advanced technological systems, data produced in veterinary clinics can be now uploaded on the internet and shared with other researchers and clinicians. This technology also aids in facilitating real-time analysis of fluctuations in the prevalence of diseases. In order to optimize the veterinary healthcare sector, governments in several developed countries are also undertaking initiatives and implementing animal vaccination programs. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global animal health market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Animal Health Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Animal Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Product
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Animal Type
6.1 Commercial
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Companion
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Pharmaceuticals
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Biologicals
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Medicinal Feed Additives
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Diagnostics
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Global Animal Health Industry: SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Global Animal Health Industry: Value Chain Analysis
11 Global Animal Health Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Global Animal Health Industry: Price Analysis
12.1 Key Price Indicators
12.2 Price Structure
12.3 Margin Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Bayer
13.3.2 Elanco
13.3.3 Merck
13.3.4 Merial
13.3.5 Zoetis Inc.
13.3.6 Biogenesis Bago
13.3.7 Boehringer Ingelheim
13.3.8 Ceva Sante Animale
13.3.9 Heska
13.3.10 Neogen
13.3.11 Novartis
13.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.3.13 Vetoquinol
13.3.14 Virbac
