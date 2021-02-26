New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028498/?utm_source=GNW

However, the drug shortages due to COVID-19 are limited, and they are expected to remain so for short-term, due to stockpiles of pharmaceuticals, APIs, globally.



- As a result of the growing demand for generic medicines and biologics, the capital-intensive nature of the business, and the complex manufacturing requirements, many pharmaceutical companies have identified the potential profitability in contracting with a CMO (contract manufacturing outsourcing) for both clinical and commercial stage manufacturing.

- The biggest factor driving the growth of CMOs in the pharmaceutical industry is the growing need for state-of-the-art processes and production technologies, which have proven highly effective in meeting regulatory requirements.

- The United States is one of the largest R&D spenders in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. According to Axios, a prominent online news company in the United States, as of 2018, pharmaceutical industries in the country had the tenth-highest average after-tax profit levels, when compared to more than 100 different industries. While drug companies are responsible for 23% of the US health revenue, they also make 63% of the total profits.

- R&D sections of several pharmaceutical companies, especially operating at small scales, were condensed after the emergence of CRO players. As more CROs have started to offer research services with valuable cost, they won the competition with in-house pharmaceutical R&D departments. CROs also follow several strategies to stay ahead of top pharmaceutical players.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Investment in R&D expected to Drive the Market



- The United States is the world’s largest market for drugs, and accounts for almost half of the R&D spending in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. Hence, CMOs play a critical role in this market and have invested in new facilities and technologies to cater to a wide range of outsourcing units.

- Besides capturing the benefits of a location in Asia, through an in-house investment, companies are also turning to research-based partnerships as a way of sourcing high-end expertise, building drug discovery, and manufacturing investment in Asia.

- The biggest Chinese professional manufacturer of dermatology and anti-tuberculosis drug products, Huapont, is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical manufacturers in China, mainly dependent on product R&D and market expansion.

- CRO/CMOs are able to leverage their expertise, owing to their R&D and complex manufacturing capabilities, to fill the needs of the large generic, big pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

- The highly fragmented nature of the US pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, with over 150 CMOs, results in price competition and drives down CMO revenue.

- A major stake of R&D investments as well as capacity expansions, are likely in the injectable and sterile liquid dose formulations segment. Small biotech firms get access to specialized knowledge and resources, which help them expedite their R&D activities.



Asia Pacific Expected to Witness Highest Growth in CRO Market



- Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the CRO market, owing to the low cost offered by the region, as compared to the United States and other developed economies. Additionally, growing incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, coupled with ease of patient recruitment and availability of expertise for clinical trials, are few driving factors boosting growth in the region.

- With the increasing privatization of clinical trials, there has been an increase in the outsourcing of research processes in developing regions like China and India. For instance, the market is witnessing increased outsourcing of research services, such as Clinical Data Management, Pharmacovigilance, Biostatistics, etc., by large pharmaceuticals.

- Growing investments by several pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drug manufacturing companies are also supporting the growth of the CRO market in the region. As part of its five-year Research, Innovation, and Enterprise 2020 plan, the Singaporean government has committed to invest nearly USD 2.4 billion in advancing manufacturing and engineering in the pharmaceutical market.

- In January 2019, Lambda, headquartered in India, announced the acquisition of US-based Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services, in a move to increase its presence in the United States.



Competitive Landscape

The CDMO Market is consolidated in nature. The need for continued research and development related expenses push forward for the extension of business opportunities. In the pharmaceutical industry, medicine is continuously tested and are most profitable during the patent period; the emergence of competitive solution can hamper the rate of return. Such factors push for continued innovation and fast track the introduction time to market. Major players include Catalent Inc., Recipharm AB, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.



- February 2020 - Catalent, signed an agreement with Zumutor Biologics Inc., to manufacture Zumutor’s, ZM008, for the treatment of solid tumors. Zumutor is a biologics company that develops novel immuno-oncotherapeutics to drive transformational improvements in cancer treatment.



