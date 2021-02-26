Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecoms Industry Insights - Top 10 Carrier Profiles in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the APAC market, focusing on developing countries such as China, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. Its target audience is professionals working in telecommunications and investors.



The region's top 10 telcos are Globe Telecom, PLDT, AIS, True Corporation, Telkomsel, Singtel, China Mobile, SK Telecom, SoftBank, and Optus. These carriers showcase the industry's best practices that other telcos should consider emulating to achieve growth. In the consumer segment, the top telcos are collaborating with different eSports and mobile gaming segment participants to develop the gaming ecosystem.



They are partnering and collaborating with in-industry and cross-industry players to offer advanced solutions and services that will improve end-user experience in the enterprise segment. Disruptive technologies' proliferation has led telcos to begin exploring services beyond connectivity to offer to enterprises. This includes cloud and managed services.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) market trends show significant changes impacting telecommunications service providers. The COVID-19 pandemic is adding pressure on telcos' revenues and profit margins, particularly in the consumer segment. In response, they are launching innovative service offerings, including digital solutions for consumers and ICT solutions for enterprises. The pay-TV spending in developed markets will decline slightly, driven by high competition, increased availability of alternative streaming services, and live sports loss due to COVID-19.



But there is still a significant increase in the consumer segment's mobile data demand due to the rise in video consumption, the proliferation of mobile gaming, and increased usage of high-bandwidth applications. Consumers' expectations are shifting as they are now looking for higher speeds to accommodate their increasing use of high-bandwidth applications. 5G adoption will be more prevalent in the enterprise segment, while the consumer segment adoption will be slower.



As a result, telcos are developing 5G use cases within vertical markets to create new business models and revenue streams to overcome disruptions.

The consumer segment is highly saturated, recording low growth because of growing competition. So telcos are venturing into other markets, such as gaming, which are offering opportunities. The APAC games market revenue in 2019 was $71.7 billion and forecast to reach $93.1 billion by 2025. Over 50% of the revenue in 2020 came from mobile devices. Telcos are in a strong position to act as partners to gaming enterprises to deliver applications in the cloud, high-speed networks, and end-user devices.

Enterprises are embracing digital transformation, meaning every enterprise will have adjusted their business models to be more flexible and focus on customer experience. With subscriber base growth occurring more in enterprise services, the number of these services will grow to 83% by 2025. Telcos in APAC have the infrastructure and capabilities to provide services beyond connectivity to vertical markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Market Trends-Telecommunications Industry

Service Revenue Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

Pay-TV Household Penetration Rate Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

Mobile Data Consumption Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

Fixed Broadband Average Speed Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

5G Subscribers Growth Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis-Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry Scope of Analysis

Telecommunications Industry and End-User Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics of the Telecommunications Industry

Revenue Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-User-Telecommunications Industry

Growth Drivers for the Telecommunications Industry

Growth Drivers Analysis for the Telecommunications Industry

Growth Restraints for the Telecommunications Industry

Growth Restraints Analysis for the Telecommunications Industry

Mobile Services Revenue and Subscriber Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

Mobile Services Revenue and Subscriber Forecast Analysis and Assumption-Telecommunications Industry

Mobile Subscriber Share Forecast by Technology-Telecommunications Industry

Mobile Subscriber Share Forecast Analysis and Assumption by Technology-Telecommunications Industry

Competitive Environment-Telecommunications Industry

Revenue Share of Top 10 Participants-Telecommunications Industry

Revenue Share Analysis of Top 10 Participants-Telecommunications Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis (Consumer Segment)-Telecommunications Industry

Key Growth Metrics of the Consumer Segment-Telecommunications Industry

Consumer Segment Revenue Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

Revenue Share Forecast by Device-Telecommunications Industry

Telcos' Roles and Opportunities in the Gaming Market-Telecommunications Industry

Best Practices of Top 10 Telcos (Consumer Segment)-Telecommunications Industry

Other Notable Best Practices

Growth Opportunity Analysis (Enterprise Segment)-Telecommunications Industry

APAC's Top 10 Service Providers Profiles-Telecommunications Industry

Carrier Profile (Globe Telecom-Philippines): Telecommunications Industry

Carrier Profile (PLDT-Philippines): Telecommunications Industry

Carrier Profile (AIS-Thailand): Telecommunications Industry

Carrier Profile (True Corporation-Thailand): Telecommunications Industry

Carrier Profile (Telkomsel-Indonesia): Telecommunications Industry

Carrier Profile (Singtel-Singapore): Telecommunications Industry

Carrier Profile (China Mobile-China): Telecommunications Industry

Carrier Profile (SK Telecom-South Korea): Telecommunications Industry

Carrier Profile (SoftBank-Japan): Telecommunications Industry

Carrier Profile (Optus-Australia): Telecommunications Industry

Growth Opportunity Universe-Telecommunications Industry

Growth Opportunity 1: New Revenue Streams for Telcos in the Gaming Industry

Growth Opportunity 2: Telcos to Offer Services Beyond Connectivity for Vertical Markets

