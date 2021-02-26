



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



26 February 2021

The Board of Directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S hereby gives notice of the annual general meeting. The annual general meeting will be held on Monday 22 March 2021 at 3.00 p.m. The annual general meeting will be held electronically without the possibility of physical attendance.





The agenda is as follows:

The Board of Directors' oral report on the activities of the Bank during the past year Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report Resolution on the distribution of the profit or loss recorded in the annual report adopted by the general meeting Presentation of the remuneration report for an advisory vote Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors in the current financial year Election of members of the Board of Directors, including the chairman and the vice-chairman Election of auditor Proposals from the Board of Directors Proposal to grant authorisation to the chairman of the meeting Any other business





Vestjysk Bank A/S

The Board of Directors





