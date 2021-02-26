Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
26 February 2021
The Board of Directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S hereby gives notice of the annual general meeting. The annual general meeting will be held on Monday 22 March 2021 at 3.00 p.m. The annual general meeting will be held electronically without the possibility of physical attendance.
The agenda is as follows:
Vestjysk Bank A/S
The Board of Directors
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Lemvig, DENMARK
