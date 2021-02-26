Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Treatments for Mental Health Disorders: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new report on the market for pharmaceutical treatments for mental health disorders provides a brief overview of the pharmaceutical markets, current and future treatments, as well as drug failure/withdrawals and barriers to entry. It examines changes in healthcare regulation and guidance in the development of new agents and reviews activity in mergers and acquisitions that will help to change future treatment paradigms.

Report Includes:

46 data tables and 12 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for pharmaceutical treatments for mental health disorders

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

Description of biological factors such as anatomical, chemical and genetic traits, and psychological reasons such as conflict or trauma on the mental health and discussion on effect of COIVD-19 pandemic, social distancing and social isolation on the mental health conditions

A look at the markets for treatment of psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and their co relation with COVID-19

Details of technological advances and improvement in the development of pharmacological treatments, digital therapeutics (DTx) and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT)

Information on tele mental health software such as ReSet, Pears Somryst and Alkili's EndeavorRx which offers personalized treatment strategies and behavioural healthcare platform which plays an important role in the management of mental health disorders

Snapshot of leading mental health conditions, and products in phase III development for selected psychiatric disorders

Analysis of recent product developments including pharmacological and digital therapeutics, late-stage pipeline products and points of differentiation from existing therapies

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, their competitive landscape and their detailed company profiles including, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Takeda, and Shionogi

It is estimated that mental health disorders affect one in four adults each year and are the leading cause of impairment and disability across the globe. Mental health disorders refer to a wide range of mental health disorders that affect mood, thinking and behavior. These conditions can occur either due to biological factors such as anatomical, chemical and genetic traits, or psychological reasons such as conflict or trauma.

Market research suggests that mental health conditions are likely to rise in the near future due to the consequences of COIVD-19 pandemic, social distancing and social isolation.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

The treatment of mental health disorders is complex and often involves pharmacological and behavioral interventions. Diagnosis can be challenging, as symptoms can be complicated by comorbid conditions. This report highlights the current diagnosis and treatment of leading mental health disorders and highlights the clinical unmet needs that new formulations, treatment combinations and new mechanisms of action to address or change the future treatment paradigm of these prevalent conditions. There are also several external factors, including changing regulatory guidance and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase access and reimbursement to medication and digital therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Depression and Anxiety

Market Landscape

Segmentation by Drug Class

Segmentation by Company

Prevalence of Disorders

Diagnosis

Current Treatments

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Norepinephrine-Dopamine Reuptake Inhibitors (NDRIs)

Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs)

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)

Atypical Antipsychotics and Second-Generation Antipsychotics (SGAs)

Benzodiazepines

Recent Drug Developments

Drug/Company

Late-Stage Drug Failures/Withdrawals

Drugs in Clinical Development to Treat Depression

Phase 3 Drugs in Development to Treat Depression

Phase 2 Drugs in Development to Treat Depression

Drugs in Clinical Development to Treat Anxiety

Phase 3 Drugs in Development to Treat Anxiety

Phase 2 Drugs in Development to Treat Anxiety

Alternative Approaches

Digital Therapeutics

M&A Activity

Future Opportunities

Chapter 4 Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Market Landscape

Segmentation by Geography

Segmentation by Drug Class

Segmentation by Company

Prevalence

Diagnosis

Current Treatments

Recent Drug Developments

Drugs/Companies

Late-Stage Drug Failures/Withdrawals

Drugs in Clinical Development to Treat ADHD

Phase 3 Drugs in Development to Treat ADHD

Phase 2 Drugs in Development to Treat ADHD

Alternative Approaches

Digital Therapeutics

M&A Activity

Future Opportunities

Chapter 5 Schizophrenia

Market Landscape

Segmentation by Geography

Segmentation by Drug Class

Segmentation by Company

Prevalence

Diagnosis

Current Treatments

Recent Drug Developments

Drugs/Companies

Late-Stage Drug Failures/Withdrawals

Drugs in Clinical Development to Treat Schizophrenia

Phase 3 Drugs in Development to Treat Schizophrenia

Phase 2 Drugs in Development to Treat Schizophrenia

Alternative Approaches

Digital Therapeutics

M&A Activity

Future Opportunities

Chapter 6 Substance Use Disorders

Market Landscape

Segmentation by Geography

Segmentation by Drug Class

Segmentation by Company

Prevalence

Diagnosis

Current Treatments

Opioid Use Disorders

Alcohol Use Disorders

Nicotine Use Disorders

Recent Drug Developments

Drugs in Clinical Development to Substance Abuse Disorder

Phase 3 Drugs in Development to Treat Substance Use Disorders

Phase 2 Drugs in Development to Treat Substance Use Disorder

Alternative Approaches

Digital Therapeutics

M&A Activity

Future Opportunities

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Pharmaceutical Companies

Abbvie

Alkermes Plc

Astrazeneca Plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Eli Lilly & Co.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

H Lundbeck A/S

Johnson & Johnson

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Specialty Pharma And Biotechs

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intervexion Therapeutics

Ironshore Pharmaceuticals

Kempharm Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Neos Therapeutics Inc.

NLS Pharmaceutical Ag

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sage Therapeutics

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp.

Tris Pharma Inc.

Digital Therapeutic Companies

Orexo Ab

Pear Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d142l

