Pune, India, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market size to reach USD 5.50 Billion, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.00% from 2020–2025 (forecast period).

Smart personal safety and security devices are user-friendly and autonomous. They can be wirelessly connected to the Internet using a third-party tool. Smart personal safety device ensures the safety of end-users by tracking and measuring impact with the device. For example, a smart helmet includes a flexible inner layer that becomes hard and shock absorbent when exposed to impact. Although smart personal security devices have the potential to instantly send an emergency message to friends and family on a single press, this improves end-user's safety. In addition, the rising rates of crime against children and women are driving the demand for these devices. Growing concerns about the safety of women and children and advances in communication technology have been related to the growth of the global market for smart personal safety and security devices. In addition, the consumer's tendency towards highly advanced smart wearables is expected to build opportunities in the global market.

However, the high prices of these devices and the lack of awareness of smart personal safety and security devices in developing countries could hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1866

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market

The industry is expected to experience a minor downturn as a result of the worldwide outbreak of a current coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturing operations are at a halt due to labor shortages. This led to a major decrease in demand from the end-use industries.

Market Segmentation

The smart personal safety and security device industry has been segmented into type and end-user.

By type, the global smart personal safety and security device market has been segmented into smart personal security (wearable devices (pendant, bracelet, ring, other devices), smart personal safety (smart helmet, smart mouth guard, smart knee guard, other devices), bulletproof bags, personal alarm, panic button, fall detection device, other devices).

By end-user, the global smart personal safety and security device market has been segmented into consumers, defense, factories, BFSI, healthcare, telecommunications, others. The consumer segment accounted for a significant market share of 59.7% in 2019, with a valuation of USD 907.2 million; it is predicted to post the highest CAGR of 13.35% during the assessment period. The defense segment was the second-largest market, estimated at USD 621.3 million in 2019; it is expected to have a CAGR of 11.70%. The smart personal safety and security devices usage in the defense sector plays a vital role in tactile and hostile situations. The use of smart helmets, heart rate monitors, smart wristbands, and other devices has been shown to help soldiers observe their immediate surroundings and analyze the risks to their health and safety. In addition, smart personal safety and security devices allow telecommunications operators to monitor temperatures, dedicated alarm systems, and physical intrusions in remote locations using safety devices in real-time. These devices create a map through which telecommunications operators provide their digital services. This allows network administrators to make controlled and important decisions in the event of any unexpected events.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (155 pages) on Smart personal safety and security device Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-personal-safety-security-device-market-1866

Regional Analysis

The worldwide smart personal safety and security device industry, by region, has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the rest of the world.

North America to lead the global market with highest CAGR

North America gained the highest market share of 31.2% in 2019, with a market valuation of USD 907.2 million; the industry is expected to record a CAGR of 11.0% over the assessment period. The US and Canada are the significant contributors to market growth in the region. This is attributable to the involvement of companies making smart devices and increasing awareness among users about personal safety and security.

Competitive Landscape

With the involvement of a many international and regional players, the global smart personal safety and security device market is highly fragmented and competitive. Market players are constantly engaged in technological advancement, geographic expansion, and mergers and acquisitions in order to maintain their footprint in the global market.

The key players in the global smart personal safety and security device market are:

Force Impact Technologies Inc. (US)

Daqri, LLC (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Unaliwear, Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

ADT, Inc. (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Fitbit, Inc. (US)

KORE Wireless Group (US)

Revolar, Inc. (US)

Safelet B.V. (The Netherlands)

100Plus, Inc. (US)

Ask Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1866

Industry News

In April 2020, Fitbit, Inc. introduced a pre-order Fitbit Charge 4. The Charge 4 features a heart rate monitor, GPS, SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, VO2 Max monitoring, resting heart rate monitoring, and Fitbit's excellent sleep tracking features.

In April 2020, 100Plus unveiled its remote patient monitoring platform, which operates in conjunction with remote patient monitoring devices like blood pressure cuffs, blood glucose monitors, and their digital weight scale.

In November 2019, Google acquired Fitbit, Inc. for an estimated USD 2.1 billion. This acquisition is seen as Google's foray into health and activity tracking, for which it already provides Wear OS, a modified version of its Android operating system that runs of smartwatches.

In October 2019, ADT, Inc acquired I-View Now, a leading video alarm verification service. ADT claims I-View Now's verification technology, combined with ADT's core monitoring capabilities, can help eliminate false alarms and boost priority response from emergency services.

Browse Related Reports

Global Driver Safety Market Research Report: Information By Type (Lane Departure Warning Steering Sensor, Electronic Stability Control, Driver Alertness Detection System, Pressure/Angle Steering Sensor, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication, Eye-Tracking/Blink-Monitoring and others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Region - Forecast till 2025

Global IoT for Public Safety Market Research Report – by Component (Platform, Solution, Services), by Application (Disaster Management, Emergency Communication & Incident Management, Critical Infrastructure Security, Surveillance & Security), by Vertical (Smart Healthcare, Smart Manufacturing, Others), and Region - Forecast to 2023 Market Overview:

Global Functional Safety Market Research Report: by Devices (Actuators, Safety Sensors, Final Control Elements, Safety Controllers/Modules/Relays, Programmable Safety Systems, Emergency Stop Devices, Safety Switches, Valves, Others), by System (Safety Instrumented Systems, Turbo Machinery Control (TMC), Supervisory Control System, Burner Management Systems (BMS), Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD), Fire & Gas Monitoring Control, Industrial Control Systems, High-Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Others), by End-User (Oil & Gas, Metal And Mining, Pharmaceuticals And Biotech, Retail And Wholesale, Manufacturing, Power Generation, Others) - Forecast till 2026

Global Wearable Security Device Market Research, Product Type (Smart Watches, Smart Jewelry, Smart Shoes), Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Rfid), Operating System (Ios, Android), Application (Military, Emergency Service, Tracking)

Global Passenger Security Market Research Report: Information by Solution (Baggage Inspection Systems, Video Management Systems, Access Control/Biometric Systems, Cybersecurity Solutions, Hand-Held Scanners, Full-Body Scanners, Explosive Trace Detectors, Walk-Through Metal Detectors, Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems and Bar-Coded Boarding Systems), Investment Type (New Demand and Replacement Demand), End User (Commercial Airports, Seaports and Railway Stations) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Forecast till 2026

BFSI Security Market , by Type (Physical Security, Virtual Security), by Verticals (Banking, Insurance Companies)

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com