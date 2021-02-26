Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Classroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital classroom market reached a value of US$ 94.08 Billion in 2020. A digital classroom refers to a technology-enabled classroom which facilitates the learning process of students. It incorporates several hardware and software components such as personal computers, projectors, interactive whiteboards (IWBs), lecture capture solutions, enterprise resource planning systems (ERP), student information systems (SIS), student administrative software (SAS) and learning content management systems (LCMS).
As digital classrooms offer an interactive way of imparting knowledge and assist students in retaining the acquired knowledge for a longer time, their demand is proliferating in schools and universities across the globe. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global digital classroom market to exhibit strong growth during the next five year.
Global Digital Classroom Market Drivers:
Market Summary:
Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into digital classroom hardware, digital classroom content and digital classroom software. The digital classroom hardware segment currently accounts for the largest share.
Based on the application, the market has been segmented into K-12 and higher education.
Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the global share.
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Dell, Jenzabar, Blackboard, Discovery Education, Pearson Education, Promethean World Ltd, Oracle, Educomp, Ellucian, Echo360, D2L, Unit4, Saba, Smart Technologies, DreamBox Learning and McGraw-Hill Education.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Digital Classroom Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Digital Classroom Hardware
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Digital Classroom Content
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Digital Classroom Software
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 K-12
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Higher Education
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Global Digital Classroom Industry: SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Global Digital Classroom Industry: Value Chain Analysis
11 Global Digital Classroom Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Global Digital Classroom Industry: Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Dell
13.3.2 Jenzabar
13.3.3 Blackboard
13.3.4 Discovery Education
13.3.5 Pearson Education
13.3.6 Promethean World Ltd
13.3.7 Oracle
13.3.8 Educomp
13.3.9 Ellucian
13.3.10 Echo360
13.3.11 D2L
13.3.12 Unit4
13.3.13 Saba
13.3.14 Smart Technologies
13.3.15 DreamBox Learning
13.3.16 McGraw-Hill Education
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xq6fsr
