The global stone flooring market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Stone flooring is a kind of flooring manufactured using natural solid rocks. The rocks are cut into slabs and further processed to get the desired shape and polish. Slate, marble, limestone, granite and sandstone are some of the commonly used stones for flooring applications. They are also available in a wide variety of designs and exhibit various advantageous properties, such as washability, high durability, temperature control and enhanced aesthetic value of the space. As a result, stone flooring is widely used for the construction of public and private complexes and renovation and retrofitting of commercial and residential properties.



Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, an increasing demand for contemporary and aesthetically appealing interiors in residential and commercial complexes, is also driving the market growth. There is also a rising preference for stones, especially marbles, for a luxurious finishing to the floors of commercial buildings, hotels, theaters, hotels, churches and monuments.



Additionally, increasing environmental consciousness among the masses is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Modern stone floorings have minimal or no formaldehyde and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and exhibit stain and fire-resistance and anti-slippage properties. In line with this, the development of cost-effective and durable stone plastic composite (SPC) floorings is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive infrastructural developments, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global stone flooring market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global stone flooring market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, raw material, flooring type, colour, finished product and application.



Breakup by Raw Material:

Granite

Marble

Limestone

Sandstone

Slate

Others

Breakup by Flooring Type:

Natural

Artificial

Breakup by Colour:

White and Black

Beige and Grey

Green

Others

Breakup by Finished Product:

Tiles

Slabs

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Stone Flooring Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Raw Material

6.1 Granite

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Marble

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Limestone

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Sandstone

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Slate

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Flooring Type

7.1 Natural

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Artificial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Colour

8.1 White and Black

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Beige and Grey

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Green

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Finished Product

9.1 Tiles

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Slabs

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Residential

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Non-residential

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players



