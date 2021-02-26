- UPLIFT, a single-arm registration strategy evaluating upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi) in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, on track to begin in Q1 2021
- Significantly progressed pipeline of ADC candidates from the Company’s innovative Dolasynthen and Immunosynthen platforms
- Ended 2020 with $255 million in cash
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
“In 2020, we demonstrated compelling proof of concept for UpRi in heavily pretreated ovarian cancer and advanced our pipeline of highly differentiated DolaLock and Immunosynthen ADCs. We are well positioned for an equally productive 2021 as we focus on building UpRi as a foundational therapy for the treatment of ovarian cancer and building out our robust and maturing pipeline of ADC candidates. For UpRi, we are on track to initiate UPLIFT, our single-arm registration strategy in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in the first quarter and plan to initiate the UPGRADE combination umbrella study to explore the role of UpRi in earlier stages of the disease in the third quarter of 2021. This is an important first step in a lifecycle management plan in earlier lines of therapy,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana Therapeutics. “With respect to building out the pipeline, we are planning to report data from the ongoing Phase I expansion cohort of UpRi in lung adenocarcinoma as well as data from the Phase I dose escalation study of XMT-1592 in the second half of 2021. We also intend to progress IND-enabling activities for XMT-1660 and XMT-2056 with the intention of advancing into clinical development in 2022.”
Recent Highlights and Anticipated Milestones
Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi, XMT-1536), first-in-class Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b:
XMT-1592, first Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b:
XMT-1660, first-in-class Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4:
XMT-2056, first Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC:
Corporate
Upcoming Events
2020 Financial Results
Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020, were $255.1 million, compared to $99.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company has the option to draw additional funds through its debt financing agreement with Silicon Valley Bank.
Net cash used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $17.3 million. The Company expects that its available funds will be sufficient to support its operating plan commitments for approximately the next two years.
Fourth Quarter 2020
Full Year 2020
Conference Call Details
Mersana Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and provide certain business updates. To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 2354447. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts and are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company’s business strategy and the design, progression and timing of its clinical trials, the ability of the single-arm UPLIFT cohort to enable registration, and expectations regarding future clinical trial results based on data achieved to date, and the sufficiency of the Company’s cash on hand. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “on track,” “opportunity,” “plans,” “poised for,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “promises to be,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside its control, and any one of which, or combination of which, could materially affect its results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Factors that may materially affect the Company’s results of operations and whether these forward-looking statements prove to be correct include, among other things, that preclinical testing or early clinical results may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later preclinical or clinical studies, that the identification, development and testing of the Company’s product candidates and new platforms will take longer and/or cost more than planned, and that our clinical studies may not be initiated or completed on schedule, if at all, as well as those listed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent SEC filings. In addition, while we expect that the COVID-19 pandemic might adversely affect the Company’s preclinical and clinical development efforts, business operations and financial results, the extent of the impact on the Company’s operations and the value of and market for the Company’s common stock will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence at this time, such as the ultimate duration of the pandemic, travel restrictions, quarantines, physical distancing and business closure requirements in the U.S. and in other countries, and the effectiveness of actions taken globally to contain and treat the disease. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|255,094
|$
|99,790
|Working capital(1)
|228,577
|77,256
|Total assets
|273,399
|107,541
|Total stockholders' equity
|228,087
|78,318
|(1) The Company defines working capital as current assets less current liabilities. See the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements for further detail regarding its current assets and current liabilities.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|10
|$
|42
|$
|828
|$
|42,123
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|22,858
|12,430
|67,036
|55,040
|General and administrative
|5,914
|4,212
|21,902
|17,283
|Total operating expenses
|28,772
|16,642
|88,938
|72,323
|Total other income (expense), net
|(82
|)
|354
|65
|1,992
|Net loss
|$
|(28,844
|)
|$
|(16,246
|)
|$
|(88,045
|)
|$
|(28,208
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders — basic and diluted
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|(1.43
|)
|$
|(0.65
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share attributable to common stockholders — basic and diluted
|68,630,078
|47,886,144
|61,485,205
|43,492,113
Contact:
Investor & Media Contact
Sarah Carmody, 617-844-8577
scarmody@mersana.com
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
mersana_logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: