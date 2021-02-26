Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the in-the-water sports equipment market and it is poised to grow by $4.39 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report on in-the-water sports equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the technological advances in water sports equipment, and growing consumer preference for fitness.



The in-the-water sports equipment market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing interest and participation in water sports as one of the prime reasons driving the in-the-water sports equipment market growth during the next few years.



The report on in-the-water sports equipment market covers the following areas:

In-the-water sports equipment market sizing

In-the-water sports equipment market forecast

In-the-water sports equipment market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-the-water sports equipment market vendors that include Adidas AG, Arena SPA, Baden Sports Inc., Boardriders Inc., KAP7 International, Mikasa Corp., Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Turbo Swim, and Under Armour Inc. Also, the in-the-water sports equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sports gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Swimming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water aerobics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water polo - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

8. Customer landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Arena SPA

Baden Sports Inc.

Boardriders Inc.

KAP7 International

Mikasa Corp.

Nike Inc.

Pentland Brands Ltd.

Turbo Swim

Under Armour Inc.

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qz08vy

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900