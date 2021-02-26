Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spot Welding Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers strategic insights into the global spot welding equipment market with a focus on the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on product types, mobility, material, application and cross-sectional study across different geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



Spot welding refers to a form of resistance welding wherein two or more metal sheets are joined together by applying heat and pressure to the concerned area. This is achieved using copper alloy electrodes that apply pressure and deliver current (for heating) to the workpieces. In this process, welds are typically made at regular intervals on overlapping sheets of the metal so as to ensure uniform joining of the workpieces. Spot welding is primarily used for joining parts having a thickness up to 3 mm. One of the most prominent aspects of spot welding is that the process does not include any filler material for welding the workpieces. This ensures highly precise finished products with minimal contamination.



Spot welding is used across a wide array of applications including automotive, industrial manufacturing, aerospace, construction and several others. The most significant factor fueling the market growth is the steadily growing automotive industry worldwide. The automotive industry contributes to nearly 3/4th of the total spot welding market. Thus, due to steady anticipated growth across the global automotive sector, the overall spot welding machines market is projected to continue witnessing robust growth throughout the forecast period. Another major factor contributing to the market growth is the superior advantages of spot welding technique over other welding and conventional joining methods such cost effectiveness, clean operation, simple working set-up and fast operation.



With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous end-use industries such as aerospace, construction and industrial manufacturing, among others suffered tremendous slowdown on account of the lockdown restrictions. In addition, economic uncertainties resulting from the global lockdown resulted in halt of numerous ongoing investments towards various construction and manufacturing projects. Thereby, the overall spot welding equipment market witnessed a significant set-back in the year 2020. However, with relaxing lockdown restrictions coupled with various government initiatives towards reviving economies, the demand for spot welding equipment is expected to recover from the start of 2022.



In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading spot welding equipment manufacturers, their strategies, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report include AMADA AMERICA, Inc., ARO Welding Technologies SAS, DECA s.p.a., Emerson Electric Company, KRITON WELD EQUIPMENTS PVT. LTD., INTRAN, Miller Electric Mfg. Co., Noble Industries, Inc., Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd., TECHNAX Industrie, T. J. Snow, Co., Vista Industrial Products, Inc., and others.



Key Topics Covered:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mr5ihu

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900