The Indian Touchscreen Display Market was valued USD 1966.76 Million in FY2020 and is anticipated to grow at double-digit CAGR of over 11% in the next five years.



Growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphone, television, and laptops, among others and increasing penetration of internet are expected to fuel to adoption of touchscreen display. Moreover, government of the country is focusing on the adoption of 5G technology and has signed MOU with Israel which will positively influence the demand of touchscreen display.



Government push for the electronics manufacturing in the country and growing digitization are some of the other factors for the increased demand of touchscreen display. Touchscreen displays are easy to use and possess high degree of picture clarity, thereby registering significant growth in the market.



The Indian Touchscreen Display Market is segmented based on application, technology, type, end-user and region. Based on the type, the market is sub-segmented into LCD, LED, OLED, and others. Out of these, LCD touchscreen display accounted for majority share in FY2020. Following the trends, it is expected to show its dominance for the forecast years as well on account of its early adoption and lower price when compared with its counterparts.



Major players operating in the Indian Touchscreen Display Market include 3M India Ltd., Samsung India Electronics, LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Shard (Business) Systems India, Fujitsu India Private Limited, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, BBK Electronics, NEC India Pvt. Limited, Palas Software Pvt., Oasis Touch technologies, among others.



The companies are focussing on extensive research and developments activities in order to stay competitive in the market. Launch of multi-touch display and new product launches exemplifies that. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.



India Touchscreen Display Market, By Application:

Smartphone

Television & Monitors

Tablets

Laptops & Notebooks

Digital Signage

Others

India Touchscreen Display Market, By Technology:

Resistive

Capacitive

Infrared

SAW

Others

India Touchscreen Display Market, By Type:

LCD

LED

OLED

Others

India Touchscreen Display Market, By End-User:

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

India Touchscreen Display Market, By Region:

South

West

East

North

