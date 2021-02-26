Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and projected market potential of NPWT devices. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, pipeline analysis, market background, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. The report also includes market projections for 2025 and market ranks for key market players. The report details the market share of NPWT devices based on the type of product and application.
Based on product, the market is fragmented into single-use NPWT devices and reusable NPWT devices. By application, the market is segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds. The NPWT devices consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing and a dressing set. Extra dressings, drapes and canisters used for further wound procedures are not considered in the scope of this report.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2019 as the base year, 2020 and forecast through year-end 2025. Estimated values used are based on NPWT device manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The global market's growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in the world's geriatric population and the growing number of road accidents.
Negative pressure is viewed as an interventional therapy that actively supports wound healing and impacts the wound in many ways. The use of NPWT in wound care is one of the most significant technological advancements in recent times. It has the potential to promote wound healing, alleviate wound symptoms and improve the quality of life for patients with wounds.
The prevalence of chronic wounds has progressed significantly over the past decade, primarily due to the increasing global geriatric population and the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes. Obesity and diabetes can increase the overall incidence and complexity of wounds because of complications such as infections, ulcerations (foot or leg ulcers) and surgical wounds, which require treatments and incur exorbitant medical expenses. The rising incidence of chronic injuries, owing to the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, is anticipated to fuel the NPWT devices market growth over the forecast period.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Medical Device Regulations
Chapter 4 NPWT: Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 5 NPWT: Market Background
Chapter 6 NPWT: Market Dynamics
Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Category
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Chapter 13 Appendix: List of Acronyms
