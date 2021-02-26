Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medication Adherence: Systems, Technologies and Global Markets 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to provide a thorough evaluation of the global market for medication adherence.



Medication adherence systems include hardware-based systems (e.g., smart pill bottles, smart caps, automated pill dispensers, electronic trays, smart medical watches, smart medical alarms, wearable sensors and other packaging systems) and software-based internet applications (e.g., cloud-based databases, health programs, patient web portals, mobile medication management applications, etc.) designed to improve medication adherence associated with various chronic = diseases.

The study covers the following:

Detailed description of medication adherence systems and technologies including software applications (apps).

Demographics and cost burden of targeted chronic diseases.

Market characterization, unmet need, market size and segmentation.

Market drivers and restraints.

Detailed market projections through 2025.

Competition and market shares.

Key marketed products along with information about their regulatory status.

Strategic landscape (merger and acquisitions).

Regulatory structure.

Pricing and reimbursement.

Observations and conclusions on the future of medication adherence systems and technologies.

Profiles of market participants and associations.

Report Includes:

20 data tables and 16 additional tables

An overview of the global markets and technologies for medication adherence

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Description of disease and economic burden, and cost and morbidity in chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), musculoskeletal disorders, gastrointestinal/digestive diseases, and cancer

Details about adherence measurement, medication adherence and non-economic factors and methods to improve medication adherence

Market share analysis of the medication adherence markets based on product/services, disease and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size, and market forecast of the medication adherence systems markets

Discussion on advantages of software and mobile applications, and effectiveness of smartphone adherence apps on the general population

Information on key marketed and pipeline products challenges to improving medication adherence with technology and future developments of the industry

Insights into regulation and reimbursement scenarios including, U.S. FDA technical considerations, FDA policy for low-risk and general wellness devices and regulatory systems for medication adherence systems and applications

A look at the key industry acquisitions, strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including ActualMeds Corp., etectRx, Health Net Inc., MedaCheck, Omnicell Inc., and Philips Healthcare

Medication non-adherence remains a common healthcare problem across developed and developing nations. It is one of the major public health concerns because it adversely impacts patient outcomes, increases healthcare utilization and associated costs.

Pharmaceutical, medical devices and healthcare providers are turning to medication adherence systems and software applications to deal with the current challenges associated with medication nonadherence. Dispensing cabinets and dispensers automate the management and dispensing of medications while smart pill bottles help in dispensing the right medication at the right time, in the right quantity with the right instructions. Increasing acceptance of medication therapy management systems, smart pill bottles, smart caps, automated pill dispensers, electronic trays, smart medical watches, smart medical alarms, wearable sensors, specialized packaging systems and software-based internet applications (cloud-based databases, web portals and mobile applications) are helping patients, payers and providers with the management, dispensing and monitoring of medications.

Overall, medication adherence systems offer improved drug adherence, real-time data monitoring, logical calculations and network communication. Medication adherence systems can be categorized into two major segments: hardware-based medication adherence systems and software-based internet applications (apps). The growth of the medication adherence systems market is being driven mainly by factors such as the growing elderly population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the widespread adoption of smartphones and other technological advancements within the life sciences industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Target Diseases and Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Angina Pectoris

Stroke

Hypertension

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Epidemiology and Economic Burden

Mortality

Gastrointestinal/Digestive Diseases

Epidemiology and Economic Burden

Mortality

Common Gastrointestinal Diseases and Disorders

Breast Cancer

Disease Overview

Epidemiology and Economic Burden

Colorectal Cancer

Disease Overview

Epidemiology and Economic Burden

Mortality

Diagnosis and Treatment

Small-Bowel Tumors/Diseases

Disease Overview

Epidemiology and Economic Burden

Diagnosis and Treatment

HIV/AIDS

Disease Overview

Epidemiology and Economic Burden

Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Disease Overview

Epidemiology and Economic Burden

Diabetes

Disease Overview

Disease Symptoms and Risk Factors

Epidemiology and Economic Burden

Types of Diabetes

Obesity

Disease Overview

Measuring Obesity

Types of Obesity and Risk Factors

Economic Burden

Epidemiology

Chapter 4 Medication Nonadherence

Introduction

Medication Nonadherence Categories

Economic Burden/Cost of Medication Nonadherence

Measurement of Adherence

Cost-Related Nonadherence

Medication Adherence and Noneconomic Factors

Cost and Morbidity in Chronic Disease Medication Nonadherence

Methods to Improve Medication Adherence

Traditional Digital Reminders

User Counseling and Behavioral Interventions

Medication Adherence and Smartphones

Effectiveness of Smartphone Adherence Apps

Other General Guidelines to Improve Adherence

Future Developments

Chapter 5 Medication Adherence Systems

Medication Nonadherence

Hardware-Centric Medication Adherence Systems

Types of Medication Adherence Systems

Smart Pill Bottles

Automated Pill Dispensers

Electronic Trays

Smart Caps

Smart Pills

Other Adherence Devices and Solutions

Key Marketed Products

Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets

Smart Pill Dispensers, Pillboxes and Organizers

Medication Tracking Devices and Apps

Smart Pill Caps and Bottle Systems

Pill Organizer and Reminder Systems

Specialized Medication Adherence Devices

Other Medication Adherence Solutions

Challenges to Improving Medication Adherence with Technology

Future Developments

Chapter 6 Software Applications

Medication Adherence and Software Applications

Types of Software and Internet Applications

Mobile and Digital Applications

Internet Web Portals and Platforms

Communications Solutions

Big Data Solutions

Other Tools

Advantages of Software and Mobile Applications

Interconnectivity of Adherence Apps

Effectiveness of Smartphone Adherence Apps

Key Marketed Products

Health and Medication Reminder Apps

Personalized Medication Adherence and Text Messaging Apps

Patient List and Reminder System

Care Management Workflow Framework

Health and Medication Monitoring Apps

Cloud-Based Adherence Solutions and Databases

Health and Medication Adherence Apps

Other Medication Adherence Apps

Current Challenges

Future Developments

Chapter 7 Market Size and Growth Analysis

Major Developments Influencing the Market

Technological Developments

Social Developments: Social Media and Rise of Smartphone Use

Demographic and Economic Trends: Income Growth in Developing Markets

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints

Market Growth Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Size and Growth Analysis

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Segment

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Disease Application

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Introduction

Recent Industry Activity

Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure

Regulatory Background

Regulation of Drug/Device Combination Products

Regulation of Medical Devices

U.S.

European Union

Japan

Other Asian Countries

Regulation of Medication Adherence Systems and Applications

Medication Adherence Systems

Smart Pills

Old Drug, New Medical Device

Old Drug, Old Medical Device

New Drug, Old Medical Device

New Drug, New Medical Device

Medication Adherence Software Applications

Chapter 10 Pricing and Reimbursement: Medical Devices

U.S.

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Europe

Japan

Other Asian Countries

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abiogenix

Actualmeds Corp.

Adheretech Inc.

Adherium Ltd.

Apothesource Llc

Carespeak Communications Inc. (Now Part Of Optimizerx)

Compliance Meds Technologies

Dosecue Llc

Drfirst.Com Inc.

E-Pill Llc

Etectrx

F65

Healthprize Technologies Llc

Healthera Ltd.

Health Net Inc.

Information Mediary Corp.

Mango Health Inc. (Trial Card)

Manrex Ltd.

Medicpen Ab

Medcenter Systems Llc

Medminder

Medvantx Inc.

Memotext Corp.

Medadvisor International Pty Ltd.

Medacheck

Mscripts Llc

Mymeds Inc.

Omada Health Inc.

Omnicell

Optumhealth Inc.

Pharmright Corp.

Philips Healthcare

Pilldrill Inc.

Quio Technologies Llc

Rxadvance Corp.

Rxante

Senticare Inc.

Smrxt Inc.

Vaica

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Chapter 12 Appendix A: Acronyms

Chapter 13 Appendix B: Professional Organizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqennd

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900