The Global Data Center Accelerator Market was valued at USD 6.59 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 14.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.98% over the forecast period 2021-2026.
The COVID-19 pandemic has posed additional stress on the overall economy across sectors. It has also shifted focus towards a digital economy. Alibaba Cloud, China's top cloud computing provider, is investing billions in building next-generation data centers to support digital transformation needs in a "post-pandemic world. In April 2020, Alibaba Cloud announced that over the next three years, it would invest RMB 200 billion in core technologies and future-oriented data centers.
From scientific discoveries to artificial intelligence (AI), modern data centers are crucial to solving some of the world's most critical challenges. These advanced data centers are transforming to increase networking bandwidth and optimize workloads like artificial intelligence. Datacenter administrators also expect the lower total cost of ownership, lower power, and new services.
Accelerators enable customers to meet these demands. They are designed to solve customer problems, high-performance, and hardware-based acceleration with excellent cost and power efficiency. For instance, the NVIDIA Volta recently accelerated its computing platform, giving these modern data centers the power to accelerate machine learning, deep learning, and high-performance computing workloads.
As businesses are increasingly applying artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to differentiate and advance their processes and offerings, enterprises are implementing machine learning applications, such as image and voice recognition, CPUs, and GPUs. They are being relied on more for faster training real-time inference. This is because these advanced processors can work for the increased network bandwidths created by the AI and ML workloads.
From machine learning inference, video transcoding, and data analytics to computational storage, electronic trading, and financial risk modeling, enterprises are actively looking for programmability, flexibility, and high throughput and low latency performance advantages to any server deployment.
The ever-increasing demands on the data center are pushing existing infrastructure to its limit, driving the need for adaptable solutions that can optimize performance across a broad range of workloads and extend the lifecycle of existing infrastructure, ultimately reducing TCO. To capture this demand and gain market recognition, players have been actively focusing on expanding their product portfolio.
The growing need for data centers and cloud resources from both the consumer service and business perspective has led to the development of large-scale public cloud data centers called hyperscale data centers. According to Cisco, hyperscale data centers are expected to increase by more than 60% by 2021, compared to 2016.
Key Market Trends
FPGA to Drive the Market Growth
North America to Hold Maximum Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The data center accelerator market is fragmented, due to the presence of several global market players across the globe. Players adopt various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions to increase their market share. Moreover, the companies operating in this market invest huge amounts in research and development, which is helping them bring about more innovations in the products offered.
