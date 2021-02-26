Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robot Vacuum Cleaners Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The robot vacuum cleaners market is expected to register a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period, 2021 - 2026. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) estimates that 31 million household robots to be sold between 2016 and 2019, and out of which 96% of which will be a vacuum and floor cleaning robots. This is encouraging companies to invest in the market.
One of the major factors driving the deployment of the robot vacuum cleaner is that the highest number of occupational injuries being recorded in the janitorial industry. Statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that there are 2,384,600 building janitors and cleaners. Companies are spending about USD 60 billion on average annually. The factors like these are boosting the demand for robots vacuum cleaners.
Another factor driving the market is the rapid advancement in the industry. For instance, in December 2018, Neato Robotics launched its on-demand zone cleaning robot vacuum, Botvac D7 Connected. The robot uses LIDAR technology to scan and map the efficient course of cleaning the designated room. Such technological advancements have a positive outlook on the market.
However, the high cost of installation, coupled with the high cost of maintenance of the robot vacuum cleaners, is hindering the market growth.
Key Market Trends
North America to Occupies Largest Market Share
Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
Competitive Landscape
The robot vacuum cleaners market is very competitive primarily due to the presence of major players such as iRobot Corporation, Neato Robotics ( Vorwerk). Furthermore, the probability of new players entering the market is moderately high, which could further intensify the market competition. Product launch, high expense on research and development, and strategic partnership are the prime growth strategy followed by the companies to sustain the intense competition. Few recent developments related to the market are:
