Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global augmented reality gaming market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2020. The market is currently being driven by the technological advancements, coupled with a rising number of mobile gamers. Augmented reality, also known as AR, is the integration of digital information with the real time environment of the user. In gaming, unlike virtual reality, augmented reality utilises existing environment and enhances it with an overlay of distinct features.
In addition to this, augmented reality helps in creating a view for the players with intense video, graphics and sound by using a device-camera. For games on smartphones, augmented reality has become an important tool as it enables the gamers to create their own characters, targets and racing terrains. It also enables them to scan their local surroundings so as to invite their neighbors and create a virtual track. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global augmented reality gaming market to reach a value of US$ 28.60 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.80% during 2021-2026.
Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market: Drivers/Constraints:
Market Summary:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Augmented Pixels, Aurasma, Blippar, Catchoom, Infinity Augmented Reality, Metaio, Qualcomm, Total Immersion, VividWorks, Wikitude and Zappar.
This report provides a deep insight into the global augmented reality gaming market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the augmented reality gaming market in any manner.
