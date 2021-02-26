To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
26 February 2021
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 2 March 2021
Effective from 2 March 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 2 March 2021 to 2 June 2021:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009514473, (SNR), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 2 March 2021: 0.0400% pa
Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
