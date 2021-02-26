New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Goldsmith, Chairman & CEO, to participate in Neuropsych Panel discussion

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that members of its management team will participate in Cowen's 41st Annual Health Care Conference. George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co‑founder, will participate in the Neuropsych Panel discussion at 1:20pm ET on 1 March.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com



