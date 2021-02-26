Guests to the Funnel Cake Queen in Decatur, Ala. can create a gourmet funnel cake topped with ice cream, fresh fruit, bits of candy or cereal, with syrup drizzled atop a cloud of whipped cream.

Decatur, Ala. (February 26, 2021) – Situated along I-65 in North Alabama, Decatur, Hartselle and Priceville are home to some wonderful locally-owned restaurants, cafes and diners that serve up dishes the rest of the country can only dream about. Visit Decatur AL Ambassador Connie Pearson (@theregoesconnie, www.theregoesconnie.com) has put together a list and invites everyone on a journey through the alphabet for a sampling of what is available for hungry diners.

A – Acai Bowl at Nature’s Table (located inside the Cook Museum of Natural Science)

This world-class museum focusing on the wonders of nature, animals, insects, marine life and the like offers a café with fresh, healthy ingredients. Wraps, sandwiches, salads and protein bowls are available until 3:00 p.m., while smoothies and Acai bowls can be ordered all day.

B – Bunnies Covered in Chocolate at Morgan Price Candy

The bunnies would make a nice Easter treat, but don’t dare leave without sampling some of the famous English toffee or pralines in their beautiful 6th Avenue location.

C – Coconut Cream or Chocolate Pie at Big Bob Gibson’s BBQ

The barbecue at Big Bob’s has won championship trophies in contests all over the country, but the pies are in a class all their own as well. Coconut and chocolate are probably the most popular, followed closely by lemon icebox and pecan. The pies are mare made from scratch and baked fresh every morning using recipes and traditions that have been passed down for generations.

D – Decatur Omelet or a Dutch Baby at Whisk’d Café

The Decatur Omelet incorporates some of the famous white sauce unique to Decatur style barbecue, and the Dutch Baby is like a pancake that is baked rather than fried. These are just two of the interesting breakfast or brunch choices at this neighborhood eatery.

E – Egg Salad at Let’s Do Lunch

Egg salad, chicken salad, tuna salad, strawberry pretzel salad, Watergate salad, grape salad, cornbread salad, no matter the salad, Let’s Do Lunch has it covered. The salads are also sold by the pint or quart.

F – Farm Dog at Downtown Dawgs

Diners can choose a white, wheat or poppyseed bun; beef, turkey or Polish sausage and 25 possible toppings at Downtown Dawgs. It happily claims the title of Decatur’s only hot dog joint but has recently expanded its menu beyond hot dogs.

G – Greek Salad at Josie’s

Josie’s, across from the historic Princess Theatre on 2nd Avenue, has a decidedly Mediterranean menu with pizza, flatbreads, pasta dishes, wraps and bocadillos. For those with an inquiring mind, a bocadillo is a sandwich which originated in Spain and is usually made with Spanish bread or a type of baguette and is a yummy accompaniment to the Greek salad.

H – Honey BBQ Wings at Scrugg’s BBQ

The smell of barbeque fills the air and the honey BBQ wings make a great starter before diving into a plate of slow-cooked pulled pork. Don’t leave, however, without a slice of their famous caramel cake.

I – Iced Sugar Cookie’s at Mel’s Sweet Treats

Iced sugar cookies are actually only one of the 36 varieties of cookies and bars offered at Mel’s. They also serve sandwiches, paninis and salads for dine-in or carry-out.

J – Jumbo Loaded Potato at Southern Hickory

A drive-through location only, Southern Hickory serves great smoked pork, turkey, chicken and ribs and has been in this location since 1977. The loaded potatoes are generous in size and loaded with meat. Owner Alton Sulcer also has a personal turkey stew recipe that he offers from October to April.

K – Kraut Dog at Bentley’s at the Outhouse

Bentley’s, located at the corner of Sparkman and Main Street in Hartselle, is best known for its dozen different burger possibilities, but the hot dog choices are creative, too. They recently expanded to offering meat-and-two plates and have homemade banana pudding listed for dessert.

L – Lemon Pound Cake at Nash BBQ

Nash BBQ is convenient to guests staying at the hotels on the Beltline or to locals, of course. In addition to great barbecue, they offer a catfish filet meal or sandwich that receives rave reviews, just in case diners want a meal to go with the pound cake.

M – Million Dollar Wings at b.b. Perrins

Benny Perrin, the originator of b.b. Perrins, was a football star at the University of Alabama before playing for the St. Louis Cardinals for four years. He came back to Decatur and opened his sports grill in 1988. The University of Alabama has a marching band they refer to as the Million Dollar Band. That is undoubtedly where the name for these wings is derived.

N – New York Cheesecake at Cheesecakes and More

Cheesecakes and More on Somerville Road tempts its customers with 20 varieties of cheesecakes, a dozen different cakes and at least two dozen cookie and treat choices.

O – Onion Rings at Such n Such

Such n Such specializes in burgers and tacos, with burgers such as an Island Burger or a Heart Attack and tacos such as Bora Bora and The Samuel. In addition to the onion rings, you will also find aloha slaw, smoked mac and cheese or island black beans and corn.

P – PB & J Bacon Burger at Bank Street Grill

Bank Street Grill has a name that fits its address and is right in the middle of great shopping, so it’s a logical place to stop for lunch or dinner. The PB & J Burger is eye-catching, for sure, but additional specialties worth trying include Deep-fried Reuben Rolls, Bacon-wrapped Quail Breast and a Hot Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese Burger.

Q – Queen Size Funnel Cake at Funnel Cake Queen

Funnel Cake Queen is a relatively new business on the Beltline, but it is already drawing a large, loyal following. Be prepared to wait, but the hot off the press funnel cake topped with whipped cream, ice cream, fruit or candy will be worth every minute, and calorie. For those with a smaller appetite, or don’t have a friend to share with, a Princess size is also available.

R – Ravioli Bake at Alfonso’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant

After decades in its old location on 6th Avenue, Alfonso’s is now in a gleaming new spot on the Beltline. As the name implies, Alfonso’s provides great pizza and pasta choices, and its daily lunch specials are extremely budget friendly.

S – Swiss & Mushroom Burger at JW Steakhouse

At JW Steakhouse in Priceville, steaks are the headliners, but shrimp, salmon, burgers and chicken also appear on the menu. They are closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday but open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday.

T – Tuna Filet, Tuna Burger or Tuna Steak Salad at Hard Dock

Hard Dock has a coveted location overlooking the bridge and the Tennessee River at the Boat Harbor on Highway 31. Catfish and crawfish dishes add to the water-themed atmosphere, but burger and chicken lovers will find plenty, also.

U – Uniquely prepared burgers at Willie Burgers

While diners at Willie Burgers in Hartselle may not be sure of the exact recipe of the patties, many are positive that they are not 100% beef – and that’s okay. More than likely oatmeal, breadcrumbs or flour have been used as extenders to the meat before they are patted out and baptized in hot, bubbly oil. The formula has succeeded for almost a century. In 1926, it was Johnny’s Hamburgers before new owners bought it and renamed it in 1995. The recipe remained the same.

V – Veggie Plate at Cahoot’s

The menu at Cahoot’s varies from day to day, but a Veggie Plate is a constant offering. Cahoot’s is a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds with its eclectic décor and collection of antique and attic finds scattered throughout. Cahoot’s is also part ladies’ boutique.

W – Winston's Catch at Simp McGhee’s

Simp McGhee’s is one of the most upscale of Decatur’s restaurants. It serves dinner only from Monday to Saturday. The menu combines the flavors of New Orleans and Decatur to satisfy discriminating tastes. Winston’s Catch is described as fresh fish served with roasted vegetables and lemon beurre blanc.

X – Xango at Don Alejo

It’s a dessert. If you see a cheesecake chimichanga on a menu in a Mexican restaurant, it is likely the same thing. Thankfully, for the sake of this story, it’s called a Xango at Don Alejo.

Y – Yankee Burger at The RailYard

The RailYard is a Tyler Jones restaurant on 2nd Avenue with culinary creations from Chef Paul Pfeil. Jones is a Decatur native, so he knows what Morgan County people enjoy. The Yankee Burger features bacon, gruyere cheese, grilled portobello and crispy onions.

Z – Ziti Campagnoli at Francesca’s Italian Restaurant

This ziti dish is made with homemade pasta. For an authentic Italian experience, start the meal with Abruzzi Bread and finish with Tiramisu. Francesca’s is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information on dining options in the Decatur, Hartselle and Priceville area, visit https://www.decaturcvb.org/eat/ or call the Decatur Morgan County Tourism office at 800-232-5449 or 256-350-2028.

