The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market to Reach $401.2 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation estimated at US$212.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$401.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020-2027.



Air Disinfectant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach US$346.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface Disinfectant segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$69.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

American Ultraviolet

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

General Electric Company

Halma plc

Royal Philips Electronics N. V.

UltraViolet Devices, Inc.

