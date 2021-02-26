COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced the launch of Outgrow GHD, a new online educational resource designed to help caregivers of children with growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in the United States (U.S.) navigate their personal GHD journeys.



“We are excited to announce Outgrow GHD to support children with GHD and their families as they manage their lives with this rare endocrine disease. The resource is a place where caregivers of children with this rare disease can learn from and inspire each other,” said Ami Knoefler, Senior Director, Patient Advocacy and Product Communications at Ascendis Pharma. “Outgrow GHD reflects our commitment to improve awareness and understanding of GHD, including its impact on the overall health and well being of a child.”

The website offers tools and information to help U.S. caregivers interact with children of different ages and face difficult subjects related to GHD. In addition to registering for future information, U.S. visitors can take a brief quiz to discover their “GHD Parenting Persona” or submit their topic areas of interest.

“A family whose child has growth hormone deficiency is impacted in many ways, including relationships between the parents, siblings and the affected child,” said Patricia Costa, Executive Director of the Human Growth Foundation. “Outgrow GHD comes at a time when more resources are needed to help these families learn from each other and grow together – as their child grows out of GHD.”

“Families of children with rare diseases such as GHD can feel isolated with their own day-to-day challenges,” said Mary Andrews, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the MAGIC Foundation. “From diagnosis to adulthood, every family has a unique GHD journey, so we are pleased to see another resource of support, sharing and education that will help ensure the best possible outcomes for all children with GHD.”

The mission of Outgrow GHD is to ensure that every family gets the support they need along their GHD journey. Over time, Outgrow GHD will include more resources, content and articles specifically aimed at caregivers. Planned topics include:

Managing the challenges of treating GHD

How to work with GHD care teams

Understanding the social emotional issues around GHD

Navigating insurance coverage and related challenges

Impact of missed injections

Links to other resources.

About Rare Disease Day

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a disease is rare if it affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. There are more than 7,000 rare diseases currently identified and approximately 90 percent of them are still without FDA-approved medical treatments.

Rare Disease Day takes place every year on the last day of February—the rarest date on the calendar—to underscore the nature of rare diseases and what patients face. It was established in Europe in 2008 by EURORDIS, the organization representing rare disease patients in Europe, and is now observed in more than 80 nations.

Rare Disease Day is sponsored in the U.S. by the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®), the leading independent, nonprofit organization committed to the identification, treatment, and cure of rare diseases.

About Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD)1

Pediatric GHD is a serious orphan disease caused when the pituitary gland does not produce enough growth hormone. Children with GHD are not only characterized by short stature, but they also may experience metabolic abnormalities, psychosocial challenges and poor quality of life.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates and one oncology product candidate in clinical development. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional offices in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany, Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, and Princeton, New Jersey.

Please visit www.ascendispharma.com (for global information) or www.ascendispharma.us (for U.S. information).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ ability to apply its platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, (ii) Ascendis’ product pipeline and expansion into additional therapeutic areas and (iii) Ascendis’ expectations regarding its ability to utilize its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities and the effects on its business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ prospectus supplement filed on July 9, 2020 and Ascendis’ current and future reports filed with, or submitted to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2020. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future in-licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma Group. © February 2021 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

