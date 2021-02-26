New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Exosome Research Products Market By Product and Service (Instruments, Reagents & Kits, and Services); by Application (Cancer and Non-Cancer Applications); By End-user (Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Academic & Research Institutes) and Regions: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Exosome Research Products Market was estimated at USD 85.3 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 325.5 Million by 2026. The global Exosome Research Products Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5 % from 2019 to 2026”.

Exosomes are secreted by a variety of cells as extracellular vesicles and are present in body fluids like saliva, blood, urine, and serum. Exosomes consist of lipid bilayer membranes and are usually lined with specific proteins, nucleic acids like mRNA, microRNA, and DNA. Exosomes bear various protein markers such as heat shock proteins, tetraspanins, EpCam depending on the form of the cells. The major factors driving the growth of the global exosome research products market are increasing funding for life sciences research, along with the high global prevalence of cancer across the globe. Additionally, increasing interest in exosome-based procedures worldwide is another factor expected to boost the growth of the target market in the near future.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Exosome Research Products Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Exosome Research Products Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Exosome Research Products Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Exosome Research Products Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

The exosome research products market is segmented on products and services, applications, end-user, and geography. On the basis of products and services the target market can be segmented as instruments, reagents & kits, and services. Based on the application segment the global market can be divided into cancer and non-cancer applications, and on the basis of end-user, the global market is expected to divide into hospitals & clinical testing laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and academic & research institutes. On the basis of application segment the lung cancer application segment held largest market share in the near future in terms of revenue.

Top Market Players:

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Techne

NX Pharmagen

System Biosciences LLC.

AMS Biotechnology Limited

Miltenyi Biotec

Lonza

NanoSomiX

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Based upon the region the global market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions during the forecast period 2019-2026. This is attributed to the availability of the advanced healthcare sector in the countries of this region along with the increasing cancer burden in the countries of this region.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the exosome research products sector. Key strategic developments in the exosome research products market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the exosome research products market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The exosome research products market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the exosome research products industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different component, application, end-user, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the exosome research products industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the exosome research products industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Increasing funding around the globe by the government for healthcare research is a major factor driving target market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of exosome research products worldwide for cancer and non-cancer applications is a major factor expected to accelerate target demand growth in the near future. Nevertheless, the lack of skilled professionals is a key factor to hinders the growth of the global exosome research products market.

The exosome research products market is segmented on products and services, applications, end-user, and geography. On the basis of products and services, the target market can be segmented as instruments, reagents & kits, and services. Based on the application segment the global market can be divided into cancer and non-cancer applications, and on the basis of end-user, the global market is expected to divide into hospitals & clinical testing laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and academic & research institutes. On the basis of the application segment, the lung cancer application segment held the largest market share in the near future in terms of revenue.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share and Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR in the near future. Europe's market growth is owing to increasing healthcare spending in the countries of Europe especially in the U.K. and in the Germany of the region. The growth in the Asia Pacific countries is the presence of a favorable business environment in the countries of the Asia Pacific.

Browse the full “Exosome Research Products Market By Product and Service (Instruments, Reagents & Kits, and Services); by Application (Cancer and Non-Cancer Applications); By End-user (Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Academic & Research Institutes) and Regions: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/exosome-research-products-market-by-product-and-service-1165

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global exosome research products market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 20%

It was established through primary research that the global exosome research products market was valued at around 80 USD million in 2019

The “lung cancer” category, on the basis of application segmentation, is expected to account for the highest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on region, North America is expected to account for the revenue share in 2019 in the target market

This report segments the exosome research products market as follows:

Global Exosome Research Products Market: Products and Services Segment Analysis

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Services

Global Exosome Research Products Market: Application Segment Analysis

Cancer Applications Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Colorectal Cancer Other Cancers

Non-cancer Applications

Global Exosome Research Products Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

