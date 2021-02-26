On February 26, 2021 AB “Linas” Board confirmed AB “Linas” consolidated interim financial reports of twelve months of year 2020 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.



The sales incomes for January-December of year 2020 of AB “Linas” Group of companies made 14.01 mill. EUR. During the same period of year 2019 sales incomes were 12.98 mill. EUR.

Profit before taxation of the twelve months of year 2020 of AB “Linas” group of companies – 0.62 mill. EUR. Group result for same period of year 2019 – 0.13 mill. EUR profit.

Presenting confirmation of the responsible persons of AB “Linas” and interim consolidated not audited financial information of twelve months of year 2020.

AB “Linas” chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100





Attachment