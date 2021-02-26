Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Enzymes Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Class; By Source; By Application; By Regions - Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 1,029.8 million by 2027



Dairy enzymes refer to the enzymes that are added to milk for production of various dairy products such as cheese, yoghurt and other milk products. Dairy enzyme has several key functions including, acts as coagulants that are being deployed to make cheese as well as bioprotective enzymes that are used to improve safety and shelf life of dairy products.



Various dairy enzymes such as lipases, proteases, catalase, and lactase have a variety of dairy applications. Rennets or rennin which is a mixture of pepsin and chymosin derived primarily from microbial and animal sources are being deployed in the cheese production process, specifically in its first stage for coagulation of milk.



Several kinds of proteases are being deployed to accelerate the ripening of cheese and for the alteration of milk proteins in order to minimize the allergenic characteristics of cow milk-based products primarily developed for infants. Dairy enzymes are also used for modification of the functional properties of milk. Lipase is used for the ripening of cheese in order to develop lipolytic flavours. Also, lactase or galactosidase, EC 3.2.1.23 is used for the hydrolysis of lactose to galactose and glucose that acts as a digestive agent and enhance the sweetness and solubility of several dairy products.



Some of the key factors driving the market growth include, rising consumption of dairy products, increasing demand for lactose-free and low-lactose based dairy products and several environmental benefits related to enzymes. According to news published in economic times in May 2020, the consumption of dairy products has increased in India during the COVID-19 lockdown period driven by rising preference for highly nutritious and healthy vegetarian food. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has reported approximately 20% to 25% higher sales of dairy products such as cheese, ghee and butter in April 2020 which is higher as compared to their average sales registered every month.



According to the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN) April 2020 report, the dairy sector worldwide is expected to continue to flourish and presently serving more than 7 billion consumers. By 2040, the milk demand and supply would not remain in balance and thus, leading to a slight deficit in availability of milk to consumers, amounting to nearly 12 million tons. The deficit in availability of milk is expected to support the global milk price which is expected to increase while triggering further production of milk that would outbalance demand.



Market participants such as CHR. Hansen, Dow, DSM, Kerry Group, Novozymes, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Amano Enzyme, Connell Bros., Biocatalysts, SternEnzym, Enmex, and Fytozimus Biotech are some of the key players operating in the global market.



Players in the market have primarily adopted product launch strategy to solidify their position in global market. For instance, in May 2020, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences introduced its novel bonlacta enzyme for the North American lactose-free dairy market. This product has enabled the much-required cost reduction and process optimization to allow for the production of a variety of lactose-free dairy products that too at high competitive prices.



Further, in March 2020, Novozymes has launched its Saphera Fiber product, which is a novel lactase enzyme used to boost fiber content while also reducing sugar in both non-fermented and fermented dairy products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Dairy Enzymes Market Insights

4.1. Dairy Enzymes - Industry snapshot

4.2. Dairy Enzymes Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Growing Vegan population

4.2.1.2. Innovations in dairy technology

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Adulteration of dairy Sources

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Dairy Enzymes Market Industry trends



5. Dairy Enzymes Market Assessment by Product Class

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Carbohydrases

5.4. Proteases

5.5. Polymerases & Nucleases

5.6. Lipases

5.7. Phytases



6. Global Dairy Enzymes Market, by Source

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Plant

6.4. Animal & Microorganism



7. Dairy Enzymes Market Assessment by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Milk

7.4. Cheese

7.5. Ice Cream & Desserts

7.6. Yogurt

7.7. Whey

7.8. Infant Formula



8. Dairy Enzymes Market Assessment by Geography

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Dairy Enzymes Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansions

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Product Launch

9.3. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

Danisco A/S

Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd.

CHR Hansen Holding A/S

DSM Food Specialties B.V.

Anchor

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Campina

Biocon Limited

Novozymes A/S

Genencor International Inc

