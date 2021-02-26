Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Purifier Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report by Type; By Application; By Residential End-Use; By Regions - Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air purifier market size is expected to reach USD 28.3 billion by 2027



The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the pandemic outbreak. Air Purifier are widely used in residential, manufacturing facilities & industries, hospitals & healthcare, environmental consulting, bars and restaurants, museums, odor control, laboratory, commercial, retail, and construction & infrastructure industry to improve the indoor quality of air.



Air Purifier filter the air that circulates through the system. It traps and holds various types of particulates and contaminants such as pollen, dust & dirt, bacteria & microorganisms, hair & animal fur, fibers & lint, metal, plaster or wood particulates, mold & mold spores, that have an effect on the health and comfort.



Air Purifiers can be defined as a valuable and the most sophisticated systems used for air purification. The market is very much organized even in developing economies such as India and China as well. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% from 2020 to 2027. The product in the past found acknowledgement only in the premium segment but now is finding demand from mid-segment as well. The industry rivalry in the market is currently high and is expected to further get fueled due to the rising demand post pandemic.



Existing manufacturers and brands are trying hard to diversify their product portfolio across almost all price points, are taking concentrated efforts to expand and catalyze their R&D efforts and are investing heavily in such efforts. Awareness creation regarding health benefits of air Purifier is a major challenge faced by industry participants. Strengthening of distribution channels, focus on tier-2 cities especially in developing markets, considerable rise in marketing spend, are some of the top priorities of industry participants.



In addition, air purifier demand for residential sectors in the recent past was due to the demand from consumers who were suffering from ailments such as respiratory disorders. But post pandemic this is not the case as the product is being viewed as a means to clean air and healthy lifestyle and is appealing to the health-conscious consumers across the globe. The market for residential sector is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2027.



Awareness about the technology for manufacturing air purifier has increased the competition in the market. The R&D division of a company plays a crucial role in its future growth and improves its competitive potential. Activities related to product quality improvements, innovative designs, new technology invention, and product development are expected to provide a competitive edge to the market players. In order to meet the ever-changing consumer requirements, companies spend huge amounts on research & development activities every year.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Air Purifier Market - Premium Insights

4.1. Air Purifier - Industry snapshot

4.2. Air Purifier Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Favorable laws and regulations

4.2.1.2. Growing health issues due to indoor air pollution

4.2.1.3. Growing residential and commercial sector in Asia Pacific

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Limitations in consumption due to high product pricing

4.2.2.2. Ever-changing consumer requirements leading to high cost of R&D activities

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Air Purifier Market - Value Chain

4.6. Air Purifier Market - Raw Material Trends

4.7. Regulatory scenario

4.8. Technological landscape

4.8.1. Activated carbon implementation in industrial air filtration

4.8.2. HEPA filters

4.8.3. Nanofiber air filtration technology

4.8.4. Filter media technology

4.8.5. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation cleaner

4.8.6. Photocatalytic oxidation cleaners

4.8.7. Electrostatic precipitators

4.8.8. Ozone generators

4.8.9. Ionic filters

4.9. Key trends

4.9.1. Manufacturing moving to Eastern Europe

4.9.2. First-fit equipment vs. aftermarket filters

4.9.3. Focus on industrial uses and applications

4.10. COVID Impact on Air Purifier Segments

4.10.1. Industrial Air Purifier

4.10.2. Commercial Air Purifier

4.10.3. Residential Air Purifier

4.11. Air Purifier Market - Pricing Tiers

4.12. Air Purifier Market - Demographic Trends



5. Air Purifier Market Assessment by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

5.3. Activated Carbon

5.4. Ionic Filters



6. Global Air Purifier Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Commercial Applications

6.3. Residential Applications

6.4. Industrial Applications



7. Global Air Purifier Market, by Residential Sub-Segments

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bedroom

7.3. Living Room

7.4. Kitchen

7.5. Other Residential Sub-Segments



8. Air Purifier Market Assessment by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Partnerships. Collaborations and New Agreements

9.2. Expansion & New Technology

9.3. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc

Daikin

Holmes Products Corp.

Unilever

Hitachi Power Solutions Co. Ltd.

Toshiba International Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Honeywell International Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujho0d





