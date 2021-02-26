



Company to host conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2021 to discuss the results

Manchester, NH, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 prior to the market open on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2021 to discuss the results.



Conference Call Details

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

United States: (866) 393-7958

International: (706) 643-5255

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with conference ID #9895079.

A recording of the call will be made available afterwards through the investor information section of the Company’s website, https://ir.minim.com.



About Minim

Minim (OTCQB: MINM) is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:

Beth Kurth

Conway Communications

Email: bkurth@conwaycommsir.com