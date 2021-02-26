TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that its FinTech affiliate, MarketWall, has launched its next-generation trading platform, GEMINA, which is now available as a white label B2B product offering. MarketWall will offer GEMINA to banks and brokers and will demonstrate its proven speed-to-market and cost-saving advantages in the digital transformation of their traditional trading platforms into the era of digital, mobile-enabled, online trading.



MarketWall has proven ability in implementing GEMINA in bank-scale applications and has already successfully deployed GEMINA-based solutions for two leading European banks. GEMINA also powers MarketWall’s online financial portal, InvestoPro, which is expected to become a European online financial broker following regulatory approvals.

GEMINA is a multi-device (PC, smartphone, tablet, smart TV) trading platform that provides financial quotes, stock charts, data, research tools, and more. It is available as a white label B2B trading platform for banks and brokers to interface with their existing systems via FIX protocol. GEMINA is offered as a cloud-based service (Microsoft Azure), or as an on-premises service.

GEMINA offers an open user experience with the ability for users to customize their own unique dashboard using dynamic widgets that can be customized for position and size. Available as a native or progressive web app, GEMINA enables many features such as virtual trading, trading contests, learning academy, and more.

GEMINA allows banks and brokers to quickly advance their digital transformation to online trading for the next generation users and enables the tools desired by them. The learning academy is an educational center for investors offering on-demand courses, webinars, virtual trading tools, investor glossary, and more, to help investors increase their knowledge of stocks and bonds. The virtual trading engine allows individual traders to practice their stock market trades live on a risk-free basis. On-demand courses are enabled along with trading idea editorial content covering market trends and themes.

GEMINA offers a PSD2 module allowing the aggregation of multiple accounts in a single screen to provide the user with an aggregate view of their financial position. An open API allows connection to back-office modules to obtain customer portfolios and other related information from external HOSTs.

For more information on MarketWall visit Fintech.MarketWall.com.



ABOUT MARKETWALL S.R.L.

MarketWall is a FinTech company focused on the design and development of software solutions as part of a fully integrated ecosystem of Smart Devices – Web, Mobile, Wearables, and Smart TV. Our aim is to innovate methods to access financial markets by combining technology, data, and user experience. We work to empower market data experience and investment knowledge by developing B2B and B2B2C multidevice platforms for major players in the Financial and Technology industries. Our platforms cover 50,000 stocks and provide news, real-time quotes for EU and US markets, and other financial content.

MarketWall is 49% owned by AnalytixInsight Inc., and 33% owned by Intesa Sanpaolo.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. AnalytixInsight.com

