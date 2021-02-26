Company announcement no. 2-2021

Søborg, February 26, 2021



Konsolidator hires new Chief Technology Officer

In a continued effort to strengthen our team, we are pleased to announce that Olov Lindqvist has accepted the position as Chief Technology Officer in Konsolidator. Olov brings in valuable experience to the management team from Saxo Bank as Director and global head of platform development. Olov will be responsible for the growth of our development team and the technological landscape of Konsolidator.



Olov has been in Saxo Bank since 2017 and has a Master’s in Computer Science from Chalmers University of Technology. Besides his master’s degree in Computer Science, Olov holds an MBA from Copenhagen Business School. Olov will be reporting to CEO Claus Finderup Grove.

Current CTO, Lars Højer Paaske will move to a newly created position as Head of product development to focus even more on the customers as well as the strategic direction and features of the Konsolidator platform.

“I am very much looking forward to having more time developing our products and analyzing the future offerings that meet our strategic goals. Olov and I share many similar values about the future of our development team, and I am confident that we have found an excellent match”, says Lars Højer Paaske

CEO Claus Finderup Grove continues: “We are really excited having Olov onboard. He knows how to build a performing development department and has the experience to take the Konsolidator development team to the next level both domestically and abroad. Olov and Lars have excellent complimentary skills which will strengthen our company”.

