Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, by Offering; By Demography; By Application; By Regions - Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market size is expected to reach USD 88.5 billion by 2027



5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) enables the network providers/operators to offer extremely high speed broadband connection to even the rural and suburban areas, providing support to the businesses and home applications where the optic fiber proves to be highly expensive to install and maintain.



Delivering of fixed broadband to get high-speed data services and key technologies such as the WiMAX for superior data speed have seemed to fail because they required highly expensive overlay infrastructure and proprietary equipment. Contrastingly, 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deploys only general mobile components and standard 3GPP architectures to offer high-speed data connection services both to the enterprise and home customers.



Some of the major drivers of the market include, rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity and wide network coverage with minimal power consumption and latency along with the growing adoption of advanced technologies including, Internet of Things (IoT)/ Machine-To-Machine (M2M).



In addition, increasing deployment of millimetre-wave technology in 5G FWA also contributes to the market growth. According to the Economic Times, January 2018 publication the rising demand for data is expected to fuel nearly 44% growth in the total number of wireline broadband subscribers across India over the forthcoming four years. This is expected to further boost the competition in the market.



As per Nokia, June 2020 study, the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is the highly demanded 5G use case that is proved among the customers worldwide. This study was being conducted by the Park Associates and it surveyed approximately 3,000 people across the countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and South Korea. The result of the study illustrated that there's substantial opportunity for the mobile operators to compete with the broadband service providers through their offering of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to businesses and homes.



Arqiva, AT&T Inc., Cellular South, Inc. (Cspire), Cisco, Cohere Technologies, Inc., Ericsson, Hrvatski Telekom, Huawei, Mimosa Networks, Inc., Mobile Telephone Networks(MTN), Nokia, Orange S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Siklu Communication, Swisscom, Telefonica S.A., Telus Corporation, United States Cellular Corporation, and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global market.



Players in the market have adopted strategies such as product launch to strengthen their position in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Insights

4.1. 5G Fixed Wireless Access - Industry snapshot

4.2. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. High security with advanced systems

4.2.1.2. Surge in mobile data traffic

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High upfront costs

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Industry trends



5. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Assessment by Offering

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Hardware

5.4. Services



6. Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Demography

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Urban

6.4. Semi-Urban

6.5. Rural



7. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Assessment by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Commercial

7.4. Residential

7.5. Government

7.6. Industrial



8. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Assessment by Geography

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Assessment, By Geography, 2019-2027 (USD Million)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Products & Services Launch

9.3. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company Overview

10.2. Financial Performance

10.3. Product & Services Benchmarking

10.4. Recent Developments



Arqiva

AT&T Inc.

Cellular South Inc. (Cspire)

Cisco

Cohere Technologies Inc.

Ericsson

Hrvatski Telekom

Huawei

Mimosa Networks Inc.

Mobile Telephone Networks(MTN)

Nokia

Orange S.A.

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Siklu Communication

Swisscom

Telefonica S.A.

Telus Corporation

United States Cellular Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kotlae







