BANGOR, MAINE, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University has named Steven F. Soba as their new vice president for enrollment management. Soba will lead efforts to increase enrollments at Husson and continue the University’s decades-long history of growth and success.

Prior to joining the University, Soba was a vice president for enrollment and marketing at Muskingum University from 2017 – 2021, where he was responsible for creating the recruitment strategy for all undergraduate day students, net tuition revenue generation, financial aid allocation, admission standards, enrollment operations, marketing, branding, communication, promotional planning and team leadership.

In his new role, he will provide strategic leadership and operational management for the Office of Admissions, Graduate Admissions, International Initiatives and Financial Aid. In addition, Soba will be responsible for leading all University marketing efforts related to enrollment.

“Steve has extensive experience leading the development and implementation of strategic enrollment plans,” said Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA. “His strong leadership and management skills will be an enormous asset to our university as we look to grow the University and our enrollments.”

Clark continued: “Steve also has a strong track record of team leadership. I view him as someone who can positively motivate our entire team and strategically align their efforts toward a common goal.”

Prior to his position at Muskingum University, Soba worked at several other colleges and universities. His 28 years of experience have given him the opportunity to hone his enrollment management skills. Soba’s experience as a senior leadership team member, along with his abilities to lead student recruitment efforts, net tuition revenue generation, financial aid allocation, enrollment operations, marketing, branding, communication and promotional planning, will make him a valuable addition to Husson University.

In 1992, Steven F. Soba was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in administration of justice with minors in Spanish and philosophy from Salve Regina University in Newport, RI in 1992. One year later, he completed a Master of Science in the Administration of Justice from the same University. Soba has also received certifications from the Harvard Institutes for Higher Education in 2009 and 2016 having completed their Educational Management and Management Development programs.

Soba is looking forward to joining the team at Husson University. “By creating high-performance, cross-functional teams, I hope to help Husson continue its upward growth trajectory. I’m also looking forward to exploring and living in Maine. It’s truly one of the most beautiful states in the country and I’m excited to see all that it has to offer.”

Eric B. Gordon Husson University 207.649.4647 gordoner@husson.edu