Smart Metering in North America and Asia-Pacific market report analyes the latest smart metering developments in two dynamic regions. This strategic research report provides you with over 225 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.

According to this report, the penetration of smart electricity meters in North America reached 68 percent in 2020. Overall, the installed base of smart electricity meters will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent during 2019-2025 to reach a total of 153.8 million units at the end of the forecast period. Over the next five years, the penetration of smart meters in the US will grow to reach a level of 84 percent while the respective figure for the more advanced Canadian market will reach 92 percent.

According to the study, yearly shipments of smart electricity meters in North America will grow from 9.8 million units in 2019 to 17.4 million units in 2025. The Covid-19 pandemic had a notable impact on deployments during 2020 with a year-over-year decrease of around 13 percent in annual shipment volumes.



The market is however expected to recover in 2021 with forecasted shipment volumes of 10.7 million units. Along with the increase in smart meter refreshment projects, the development of smart metering technology in the North American market has in the last couple of years shifted focus to serving the demand of utilities which are to begin second-wave smart meter rollouts.

These utilities are now looking to leverage their existing network canopies for a wider array of smart city applications beyond metering while also trying to figure out how to cope with the integration of the rapidly increasing number of electric vehicles and distributed energy resources into the grid infrastructure.

Highlights from the report:

In-depth market profiles of the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

360-degree overview of next-generation PLC, RF and cellular standards for smart grid communications.

Profiles of the key players in the smart metering industry in North America and Asia-Pacific.

New detailed forecasts for smart electricity meters until 2025.

Analysis of the latest market and industry developments in each of the countries.

Case studies of smart metering projects by the leading energy groups in the two regions.

This report answers the following questions:

How are national energy policies driving the adoption of smart metering?

What is the current deployment status of major utilities in North America and Asia-Pacific?

How are market-liberalising reforms changing the energy utility sector in Asia?

How is the smart metering market in India developing?

What is the current state of smart metering in Japan and South Korea?

How will the Chinese market evolve after completing its first wave of deployments?

How has the industry in Australia been affected by the transition to market-driven rollouts?

Which communications technologies are being used for smart metering in Asia-Pacific and North America?

Which are the leading smart metering solution providers in North America and Asia-Pacific?

What is the outlook for second-wave rollouts in North America and Asia-Pacific?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Smart grids and intelligent meters

1.1 Introduction to smart grids

1.2 Smart metering

1.2.1 Smart metering applications

1.2.2 Smart metering infrastructure

1.2.3 Benefits of smart metering

1.3 Project strategies

1.3.1 System design and sourcing

1.3.2 Rollout and integration

1.3.3 Implementation and operation

1.3.4 Communicating with customers

1.4 Regulatory issues

1.4.1 Models for the introduction of smart meters

1.4.2 Standardisation

1.4.3 Individual rights issues

2 IoT networks and communications technologies

2.1 IoT network technologies

2.1.1 Network architectures

2.1.2 Unlicensed and licensed frequency bands

2.2 PLC technology and standards

2.2.1 International standards organisations

2.2.2 G3-PLC

2.2.3 PRIME

2.2.4 Meters & More

2.3 3GPP cellular and LPWA technologies

2.3.1 2G/3G/4G/5G cellular technologies and IoT

2.3.2 The role of cellular networks in smart meter communications

2.3.3 NB-IoT and LTE-M networks in North America and Asia-Pacific

2.3.4 LoRa & LoRaWAN

2.3.5 Sigfox

2.4 IEEE 802.15.4-based RF

2.4.1 IEEE 802.15.4

2.4.2 Wi-SUN

2.4.3 Proprietary IPv6 connectivity stacks based on 802.15.4

3 Smart metering industry players

3.1 Meter vendors

3.1.1 Itron

3.1.2 Landis+Gyr

3.1.3 Aclara (Hubbell)

3.1.4 Honeywell

3.1.5 Sensus (Xylem)

3.1.6 Aichi Tokei Denki

3.1.7 Allied Engineering Works

3.1.8 CHINT Instrument & Meter

3.1.9 Clou Electronics

3.1.10 Dongfang Wisdom Electric

3.1.11 Fuji Electric

3.1.12 Genus Power Infrastructures

3.1.13 GoldCard Smart Group

3.1.14 Hexing Electrical

3.1.15 HPL Electric & Power

3.1.16 Holley Technology

3.1.17 Iljin Electric

3.1.18 Innover Technology

3.1.19 ITI Limited

3.1.20 Kaifa Technology

3.1.21 Linyang Energy

3.1.22 LonDian Electrics

3.1.23 LS Electric

3.1.24 Mitsubishi Electric

3.1.25 Networked Energy Services

3.1.26 NamJun

3.1.27 Omni System

3.1.28 Osaki Electric & EDMI

3.1.29 PSTEC

3.1.30 Sanxing Electric

3.1.31 Schneider Electric

3.1.32 Secure Meters

3.1.33 Star Instrument

3.1.34 Suntront Technology

3.1.35 Toshiba Toko Meter Systems

3.1.36 Wasion

3.1.37 Viewshine

3.1.38 XJ Metering

3.1.39 ZenMeter (Enzen)

3.1.40 ZENNER Metering Technology

3.2 Communications solution providers

3.2.1 CyanConnode

3.2.2 Eaton

3.2.3 Fujitsu

3.2.4 Nighthawk

3.2.5 NURI Telecom

3.2.6 Tantalus Systems

3.2.7 Trilliant

3.2.8 Chinese & Korean PLC communications technology providers

3.3 Software solution providers

3.3.1 Fluentgrid

3.3.2 Hansen Technologies

3.3.3 Harris Utilities

3.3.4 IPKeys Technologies

3.3.5 Oracle

3.3.6 OSIsoft

3.3.7 SAP

3.3.8 Siemens

3.4 System integrators and communications service providers

4 Market analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Market forecast

4.1.2 Technology trends

4.1.3 Industry analysis

4.2 Asia

4.2.1 Market forecast

4.2.2 Technology trends

4.2.3 Industry analysis

4.3 Australia and New Zealand

4.3.1 Market forecast

4.3.2 Technology trends

4.3.3 Industry analysis

5 North America

5.1 Regional summary

5.2 United States

5.2.1 Electricity and gas utilities

5.2.2 Smart grid funding and policies

5.2.3 Regional overview: Northeast

5.2.4 Regional overview: Midwest

5.2.5 Regional overview: South

5.2.6 Regional overview: West

5.3 Canada

5.3.1 Electricity and gas utilities

5.3.2 Ontario's smart meter rollout

5.3.3 Smart metering initiatives in other provinces

6 Asia-Pacific

6.1 Regional summary

6.2 China

6.2.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure

6.2.2 Smart grid policies and initiatives

6.2.3 Smart meter rollouts

6.3 India

6.3.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure

6.3.2 Smart grid policies and initiatives

6.3.3 Smart grid funding and deployments

6.3.4 Aggregated procurement of smart meters

6.4 Japan

6.4.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure

6.4.2 Smart grid and metering initiatives

6.5 South Korea

6.5.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure

6.5.2 Smart grid and metering initiatives

6.6 Australia

6.6.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure

6.6.2 Early smart meter rollouts and demonstration projects

6.6.3 Market reforms and transition to market-driven smart meter rollouts

6.7 New Zealand

6.7.1 Electricity industry structure

6.7.2 Industry driven rollout of smart meters

7 Case studies

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Ameren

7.1.2 Consolidated Edison

7.1.3 Entergy

7.1.4 BC Hydro

7.1.5 Hydro-Quebec

7.2 Asia

7.2.1 Energy Efficiency Services Limited

7.2.2 Korea Electric Power Corporation

7.2.3 State Grid Corporation of China

7.2.4 Tokyo Electric Power Company

7.3 Australia and New Zealand

7.3.1 intelliHUB

7.3.2 Vector

7.3.3 Western Power

