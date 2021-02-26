Pune, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Network Processor Market 2021-2026:

The report on the "Network Processor Market" covers the current status of the market including Network Processor market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements.

In 2019, the global Network Processor market size was USD 3712.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 9339.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 13.9% during 2021-2026.

Network Processor market is an integrated circuit that is a programmable software device used as a network architecture component inside a network application domain. A network processor in a network is analogous to central processing unit in a computer or similar device. The replacement of analogous signals to packet data form in telecommunication has led to integrated circuits of network processors that handle data packets.

Modern-day network processors have developed from simple designs to complex ICs with programmable software and a variety of operations and manipulation functions on the data packet. Network processors are employed in the manufacturing of routers, network switches, packet inspection, session controllers, firewall, transmitter devices, error detection and prevention devices and network control software. With today’s web networking growing stronger than ever, network processors play a significant role in managing an overloaded network with abundant traffic and rapid growth rate. Network processors play a key role in packet inspection, encryption, monitoring, traffic management and queue management in a large network.

The global Network Processors Output is estimated to reach about 339.4 M Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to get 705.4 M Units in 2022. Overall, the Network Processors products performance is positive with the current environment status.

The markets for network processors are intensely competitive, rapidly evolving and subject to rapid technological change. Currently, there are many vendors in the Network Processors industry. The main market players internationally are Intel, Cisco, Broadcom, Cavium, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Mellanox ARM, Marvell, Fortinet, AMCC and etc... The R&D and Manufacturing locations are concentered in China, USA, South Korea, Taiwan and some European countries.

Taiwan is the biggest production areas for Network Processors, taking about 48.67% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). China Mainland followed the second, with about 17.11% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). In Consumption market, sales of Network Processor in Taiwan and China Mainland also occupied the most consumption market share, with 38.33% and 22.73% separately in 2016.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for Network Processors may become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end Network Processors.

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Broadcom Limited

Cavium, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

Mellanox Technologies

ARM Holdings plc

Marvell Technology Group, Ltd.

Fortinet, Inc.

MACOM

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Lower Speed Network Processor

High Speed Network Processor

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Home Applications

Commercial Applications

Global Network Processor Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed.



Part II: Global Network Security Appliance Market 2021-2026

The report on the "Network Security Appliance Market" covers the current status of the market including Network Security Appliance market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements.

The global Network Security Appliance market size is projected to reach USD 7379.1 million by 2026, from USD 6760 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5%% during 2021-2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Network Security Appliance market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Network Security Appliance industry.

Check Point Software Technologies

Fortinet

Jupiter Network

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Siemens

Cisco

Palo Alto Networks

Samsung Techwin

McAfee

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Firewall

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDP)

Content Management (Web and Messaging)

Virtual Private Network (VPN)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Government Organizations

SMEs

Large Organisation

Global Network Security Appliance Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed.



