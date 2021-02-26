Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle), By Engine Capacity (&lessThan;125cc, 126-250cc, 251-500cc, >500cc), By Type of Sales (Individual vs Institutional), Competition, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market was valued USD 72.29 Million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 10.51% to reach USD 143.25 Million by 2026.
The Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market is driven by increasing demand for recreational activities since Saudi Arabia has a very limited scope for two-wheelers due to extreme weather conditions.
Additionally, increasing working population and surge in number of women drivers are further expected to propel the market growth. Two wheelers are affordable, require low maintenance, emit lower emission and are easy to maneuver, which are contributing to the growing share of two wheeler.
The Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market is segmented based on vehicle type, engine capacity, company and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be split into scooter/moped and motorcycle. The motorcycle segment led the market in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue until 2026 owing to the high fuel efficiency offered by them. Additionally, new product launches with better features and mileage further drives the segmental growth.
The major players operating in the Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market are Honda Saudi Arabia, Kawasaki Saudi Arabia, BMW Motorrad, Suzuki Barayan, Harley Davidson KSA, Yamaha- Saudi Arabia, Vespa-Wheels of Arabia (KSA), KTM KSA Motorcycle, Moto Guzzi KSA and others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Objective of the Study:
Key Target Audience:
Years considered for this report:
Report Scope:
Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:
Saudi Arabia Two Wheeler Market, By Engine Capacity:
Saudi Arabia Two Wheeler Market, By Type of Sales:
Saudi Arabia Two Wheeler Market, By Region:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lt6fvc
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: