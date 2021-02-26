Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle), By Engine Capacity (&lessThan;125cc, 126-250cc, 251-500cc, >500cc), By Type of Sales (Individual vs Institutional), Competition, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market was valued USD 72.29 Million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 10.51% to reach USD 143.25 Million by 2026.



The Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market is driven by increasing demand for recreational activities since Saudi Arabia has a very limited scope for two-wheelers due to extreme weather conditions.



Additionally, increasing working population and surge in number of women drivers are further expected to propel the market growth. Two wheelers are affordable, require low maintenance, emit lower emission and are easy to maneuver, which are contributing to the growing share of two wheeler.



The Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market is segmented based on vehicle type, engine capacity, company and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be split into scooter/moped and motorcycle. The motorcycle segment led the market in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue until 2026 owing to the high fuel efficiency offered by them. Additionally, new product launches with better features and mileage further drives the segmental growth.



The major players operating in the Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market are Honda Saudi Arabia, Kawasaki Saudi Arabia, BMW Motorrad, Suzuki Barayan, Harley Davidson KSA, Yamaha- Saudi Arabia, Vespa-Wheels of Arabia (KSA), KTM KSA Motorcycle, Moto Guzzi KSA and others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Saudi Arabian Two Wheeler Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market based on vehicle type, engine capacity, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market.

To conduct pricing analysis in the Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Saudi Arabian Two-Wheeler Market.

Key Target Audience:

Two wheeler manufacturers/suppliers/distributors

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to two wheeler

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Report Scope:



Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

Motorcycle

Scooter/Moped

Saudi Arabia Two Wheeler Market, By Engine Capacity:

Up to 125cc

126-250cc

250-500cc

Above 500cc

Saudi Arabia Two Wheeler Market, By Type of Sales:

Individual

Institutional

Saudi Arabia Two Wheeler Market, By Region:

Western

Northern & Central

Eastern

Southern

Companies Mentioned



Honda Middle East (Abdullah Hashim Company Ltd.)

Kawasaki (Arabian Auto Agency Co. Ltd.)

BMW Motorrad (Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors)

Suzuki Barayan (Saleh Omar Barayan Sons Co Ltd)

Harley Davidson KSA (M.A. Al-Mutlaq Sons Co.)

Yamaha- Saudi Arabia (Alrassam Company Limited & Al Khorayef Commercial Co. Ltd)

Vespa-Wheels of Arabia (KSA)

KTM KSA Motorcycle (Tristar Motorcycles LLC)

Moto Guzzi KSA (Wheels of Arabia KSA & Tristar Motorcycles LLC)

