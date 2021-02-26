Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Brockton at 1285 Belmont St., Suite 13. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Brockton and the surrounding communities stay connected.

BROCKTON, Mass., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Brockton at 1285 Belmont St., Suite 13. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Brockton and the surrounding communities stay connected.



At uBreakiFix Brockton, most basic repairs can be completed in under two hours, making tech repairs convenient and efficient for all customers.

“At uBreakiFix, we understand how important our devices are, and more importantly, we know how frustrating it can be when they break,” said Ryan Sisserson of uBreakiFix Brockton. “That’s why we’re a customer-oriented business, striving to make the process of device repair as painless and convenient as possible. Now more than ever, we want to bridge the gap between a broken device and the ability to work, attend school, and connect with loved ones virtually.”

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Brockton and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/brockton . uBreakiFix Brockton is located at:

uBreakiFix

1285 Belmont St #13, Brockton, MA 02301

(508) 857-4594

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10ce7264-e63d-47ee-9471-58e55a9dbc2a