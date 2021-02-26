CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, “our”, or “the Company”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce that through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries (collectively, "Parkland USA"), it has entered into an agreement to acquire Conrad & Bischoff Inc. and its related companies (collectively, “C&B”). Through this acquisition, Parkland will establish a fourth U.S. Regional Operating Center (“ROC”) in Idaho Falls, ID.



C&B is a well-established retail, commercial, wholesale and lubricants business with annual fuel and petroleum product volume of approximately 700 million litres. Family owned and operated since 1959, C&B’s operations are concentrated in the fast-growing markets of Idaho and western Wyoming with additional distribution capability into Utah, Nevada, Montana and other states.

“This acquisition checks all the boxes of our U.S. growth strategy and complements our existing ROCs,” said Doug Haugh, President of Parkland USA. “C&B strengthens our supply advantage, brings a high-quality retail network and offers a long runway for organic growth.”

The transaction includes 58 retail locations, comprising 19 high-quality company-owned sites featuring proprietary branded backcourts and 39 retail dealer sites. In addition, terminal operations with combined tank storage of 30 million litres and capacity for 88 rail cars adds significant supply optionality in PADD IV.

“In addition to adding an exceptional team, C&B creates a springboard for growth throughout the Pacific Northwest,” added Haugh. “We continue to profitably grow our U.S. business and will remain disciplined in our appraisal of the many opportunities we see in front of us.”

The transaction will be completed at valuation metrics consistent with recent acquisitions which established new ROCs in the U.S.. Gross profit from the acquired assets is split approximately 55 percent retail operations and 45 percent wholesale and commercial operations. The acquisition will be funded out of existing credit facility capacity, is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Management look forward to discussing this transaction as part of our previously disclosed 2020 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call, scheduled for March 5, 2021 at 6:30am MST (8:30am EST). Conference call details can be found in our press release dated February 17, 2021 or on our website at www.parkland.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "could", "would", "believe", "continue", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the successful completion of the acquisition of C&B and the timing thereof; expected benefits of the acquisition, including potential organic growth and acquisition opportunities, the strengthening of Parkland's supply advantage, and the anticipated funding of the acquisition.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, failure to complete this acquisition; failure to satisfy the conditions to closing of the acquisition; failure to realize all or any of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; general economic, market and business conditions; competitive action by other companies; refining and marketing margins; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2020 and in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in Parkland’s annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 dated March 5, 2020 and in the interim MD&A for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2020 dated November 3, 2020, each as filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca.

About Parkland

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

