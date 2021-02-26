Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (2020-2025): Focus on Product Type, Omics Type, Sample Type, Technique, Application, End User, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Key Companies Profiled



Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market to Reach $3,188.9 Million by 2025



Healthcare experts have found the single-cell multi-omics market to be one of the most rapidly evolving markets, which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 21.16% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The market is driven by the need for the development of an advanced solution based on single-cell technology for clinical research in various applications such as cancer, rare disease, cell biology, and synthetic biology, among others.



The market is favored by the development of single-cell technology-based solutions for visualization and analysis of cell heterogeneity, tumor microenvironment, and antibody development. The gradual increase in the prevalence of oncology and rare diseases globally has furthered the single-cell multi-omics market.



Furthermore, several contract research organizations are focusing on the development of single-cell technology-based services, which enable simultaneous analysis of genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics, providing deeper insights on a disease progression.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, sample type, omics type, technique, application, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of high-resolution multiplex diagnostics providing information on cellular interaction and tissue heterogeneity to understand disease biology and pathology. Due to technologically advanced solutions and intense market penetration, 10x Genomics, Inc. has been a pioneer and a significant competitor in this market.



Other key players in the market are NanoString Technologies, Inc., RareCyte, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Sciences, Fluxion Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Namocell, Inc., 1Cell Bio, Inc., Mission Bio, Berkeley Lights, Takara Bio, Inc., Dolomite Bio, and Bio-Techne Corporation.



On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the single-cell multi-omics market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.53% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



The market utilizes several technologies, such as barcoding, sequencing, mass cytometry, and microscopy, for the development of instruments and assays for single-cell analysis of tissue and cells to gain an understanding of cell heterogeneity and cellular mechanism. Each solution offered by the leading players is the combination of next-generation omics tools for application in several clinical areas, such as oncology, neurology, immunology, and pathology.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Scope of Work



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model

3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Technological Development in Single-Cell Sequencing

4.1.1.1 Advancements in Imaging Techniques for Single-Cell Sequencing

4.1.1.2 Advancements in Single-Cell Collection and Analysis System



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Impact Analysis

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Increasing number of Large-Scale Genomics Studies Leveraging Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (sc-RNA)

5.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine for the Screening and Diagnostics of Genetic Disorders

5.3.3 Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis and Integration of Data

5.4.2 Limited Availability of Large Online Data Storage and Analysis Platforms

5.5 Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic-Based Medicine in Emerging Nations

5.5.2 Requirement for the Development of Advanced Solutions Based on Single-Cell Technology

5.5.3 Increased Use of Single-Cell Technology Solutions for the Development of Therapeutics Drugs and Comprehensive Treatment Plan

5.5.4 Expansion into New Research Applications such as Single-Cell Metabolomics



6 Competitive Insights

6.1 Market Share Analysis (by Company), 2019

6.2 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)

6.2.1 By Company



7 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Product Type)

7.1 Instruments

7.2 Consumables

7.3 Software



8 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Omics Type)

8.1 Single-Cell Genomics

8.2 Single-Cell Transcriptomics

8.3 Single-Cell Proteomics



9 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Sample Type)

9.1 Human Samples

9.1.1 Cancer Tissues

9.1.2 Stem Cells

9.1.3 Brain Cells

9.1.4 Immune Cells

9.1.5 Other Samples

9.2 Animal Samples

9.3 Microbial Samples



10 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Technique)

10.1 Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing

10.1.1 Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)

10.1.2 Manual Cell Picking

10.1.3 Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)

10.1.4 Laser Capture Microdissection

10.1.5 Random Seeding

10.1.6 Microfluidics

10.1.7 Others

10.2 Single-Cell Analysis

10.2.1 Mass Cytometry

10.2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

10.2.3 Next-Generation Sequencing

10.2.4 Mass Spectrometry

10.2.5 Others



11 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Application)

11.1 Clinical Research

11.1.1 Oncology

11.1.2 Immunology

11.1.3 Neurology

11.1.4 Cell Therapy

11.1.5 Cell Biology

11.1.6 Others

11.2 Translation Research

11.3 Synthetic Biology



12 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by End User)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Research and Academic Laboratories

12.3 Contract Research Organizations

12.4 Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

12.5 Others End Users



13 Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Region)



14 Company Profiles

CellBio, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

10x Genomics, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Mission Bio

Dolomite Bio

Fluxion Biosciences

Berkeley Lights, Inc.

RareCyte, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Namocell, Inc.

15 Emerging Companies

Proteona

BioTuring, Inc.

Scipio Biosciences SAS

Parse Biosciences, Inc.

Shilps Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ws7d69





