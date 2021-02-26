Sydney, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/French-Polynesia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

The first submarine cable was deployed in 2010 and additional cables have been connected to the islands in subsequent years, vastly improving French Polynesia’s international connectivity. An additional domestic submarine cable will connect remote islands by the end of 2022.



French Polynesia is also considered a hub for satellite communications in the region, due to it hosting one of the Uplink systems of the Galileo satellite network.



With improved international connectivity, fixed broadband penetration has become among the highest in the region. A considerable number of consumers access FttP-based services. With the first data centre in French Polynesia on the cards, the quality and price of broadband services will improve as content will be able to be cached locally, reducing costs for consumers.



About 43% of the country’s mobile connections are on 3G networks, while LTE accounts for 12%. By 2025, LTE is expected to account for more than half of all connections. It is estimated that 77% of mobile subscribers will have smart phones by 2025.



BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus is continuing to have a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. The impact of large-scale job losses and reduced disposable income on the telecommunications sector was offset by the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working.



By the end of 2021 the telecoms sector could experience a slight increase in the number of subscribers if the global pandemic situation is brought under control. This should also result in mobile device production stabilising, improvements to tourism and employment opportunities, and in a revival of work on international and national telecom infrastructure.



Key Developments:



Kacific-1 satellite and Manatua cable increase international bandwidth;

Natitua Sud domestic submarine cable to connect Tahiti to Tubuai and Rurutu;

TNT searches for commercial partner to construct a 12MWp solar farm project to host the country’s first data centre;

Fixed broadband penetration approached 22%;

Vini expands LTE network coverage;

By 2025 over half of all mobile connections will be using LTE;

Report update includes an assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.





Companies covered in this report include:

Office des Postes et Télécommunications (OPT), Intelsat, Kacific Broadband Satellites Group, Tahiti Nui Telecommunications, Galileo, Gilat Satellite Networks, Vini, Honotua Cable, Vodafone Polynesia, Avaroa Cable (ACL), Telecom Niue (TNL) and Samoa Submarine Cable Company (SSCC), SES Networks.

