This research provides shipments and installed base on a quarterly and annual basis for vendors such as Toshiba Global Commerce (IBM), NCR, HP, Diebold-Nixdorf, Fujitsu, Dell, MICROS, Radiant, Digipos, and many others. It includes data on processors and operating systems historically and provides a forecast going forward. It is the only review of the POS market that includes the PC on Cash Drawer (PCOCD) market.

This is very data intensive researchand can go as deep as shipments by segment by region by operating system or processor-type. The data can also be purchased simply in aggregate by vendor worldwide or by individual region. Included are historical data back 2 years and projections forward for the next 6 quarters by vendor.

These data are meant to be used in conjunction with the POS Terminal Studies by region. It is in these studies where the analyst discusses trends, barriers to entry, and growth assumptions. The data here are purely quantitative in nature.

Highlights

For each segment the analyst provides data for the top 5-7 vendors per the following retail segments:

Food/Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Hypermarkets/Superstores/Warehouse Clubs

Department Stores

Mass Merchants

Specialty Stores

Convenience/Gas

Hospitality (Pubs, Table Service/Family Restaurants, Fast Food)

For North America the analyst further segments Specialty Stores into Specialty Category Killers and Specialty Other, and Hospitality into Fast Food, Bar/Restaurant, Lodging, Casinos/Cruises, and Entertainment: Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, others)



For each region, the following sheets are provided:



Total Shipments and Installed Base - A rollup of total shipments and installed base with forecast for total units. This will include trailing 4 quarters and 1 year overall, and a forecast for the next 4 quarters and total of 3 years. This is a rolling function that will be updated each quarter.



Regional Vendor Sheet - This is a rollup by segment and by vendor and will include the 4 trailing quarters, then forecast for next 4 quarters and total of 3 years. Includes shipments and installed base.



Regional Processor Shipments/Installed Base by Vendor by Quarter - This will look at the 4 trailing quarters and the next 4 quarters and 3 years by vendor, by segment, and by processors for the region.



This will be a very detailed sheet and will include the following processor categories, to begin with that match our POS studies:

286/386/486

Pentium 1/2/3

Celeron/Sempron

Pentium 4/Mobile

Dual Core

Core 2 Duo and above

Regional OS Shipments/Installed Base by Vendor by quarter - This is the same format as processors, but instead of the processors the analyst looks at the operating systems by vendor by segment. The following operating systems (that match our POS report) are addressed.

DOS and Legacy Windows

4690

Windows CE

Windows XPe

Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8

WEPOS/POS Ready

Linux

Companies Mentioned

Dell

Diebold-Nixdorf

Digipos

Fujitsu

HP

MICROS

NCR

Radiant

Toshiba Global Commerce (IBM)

