Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Care Market in India 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The skincare products market was valued at INR 129.76 Bn in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~8.22% during the 2021 - 2025 period, to reach a value of INR 191.09 Bn by 2025. Some of the key players that operate in the market are Hindustan Unilever Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Emami Limited, and Nivea India Private Limited.

Market insights:

Rise in the incidence of skin diseases and improved awareness regarding skin health among people are a few of the significant factors that propel market growth. Furthermore, easy accessibility of these products through company websites and online channels, and doorstep delivery are driving the market. However, high price points of branded skincare products and the presence of counterfeit ones deter its growth.

Segment insights:

The skincare products market in India is categorized into face, body, sun, and other skincare products segments. In terms of revenue, the face care products dominated the market, accounting for 57.22% share in 2020. The other skincare products segment, which includes depilatory products for face and body, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of ~10.13% during the 2021 - 2025 period.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the pandemic had severely impacted the supply chain and manufacturing activities of the market. The demand for skincare products declined drastically during the lockdown due to closure of stores, supermarkets, parlors, and salons. However, the sales volume of home skincare kits picked up after the withdrawal of the first phase of the lockdown. The market became stable gradually as skincare distribution channels including stores, spas, parlors, and salons resumed operations.

Companies covered:

Emami Limited

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited

Amway India Enterprises Private Limited

Lotus Herbals Private Limited

Nykaa E-retail Private Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

L'Oreal India Private Limited

Nivea India Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Skin care products market in India - Overview

4.1.1. Market size and growth forecast based on value (2018 - 2025e)

Chapter 5: Market segmentation

5.1. Skin care products market in India - Market segmentation

5.1.1. India skin care products - Market share based on product type (2020 and 2025e)

5.1.2. Face care products - Market size and growth forecast (2018 - 2025e)

5.1.3. Body care products - Market size and growth forecast (2018 - 2025e)

5.1.4. Sun care products - Market size and growth forecast (2018 - 2025e)

5.1.5. Other skin care products - Market size and growth forecast (2018 - 2025e)

Chapter 6: COVID-19 impact analysis

6.1. COVID-19 impact analysis

Chapter 7: Market influencers

7.1. Market influencers

Chapter 8: Competitive landscape

8.1. Competitive benchmarking

8.2. Emami Limited

8.3. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited

8.4. Amway India Enterprises Private Limited

8.5. Lotus Herbals Private Limited

8.6. Nykaa E-retail Private Limited

8.7. The Himalaya Drug Company

8.8. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

8.9. L'Oreal India Private Limited

8.10. Nivea India Private Limited

Chapter 9: Funding and investments

9.1. Funding and investments

Chapter 10: Recent developments

10.1. Recent developments

Chapter 11: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljlrxo





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900