Bank of Åland Plc
Annual Financial Report
February 26, 2021, 3.30 p.m.
The 2020 Annual Report of the Bank of Åland Plc
The Annual Report for 2020 of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) – including the Corporate Governance Statement – was published today in Swedish and English. The Capital and Risk Management Report as well as the Compensation Report of the Bank of Åland were published as separate documents at the same time.
The Annual Report, the Capital and Risk Management Report and the Compensation Report are available for downloading in PDF format from our website:
Annual Report
https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/arsredovisn2020en.pdf
Capital and Risk Management Report
https://www.alandsbanken.fi/uploads/pdf/result/kapital-riskhanteringsrapport_2020en.pdf
Compensation Report
https://www.alandsbanken.fi/uploads/pdf/result/ersattningsrapport2020sv.pdf
Bank of Åland Plc
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
Attachments
Ålandsbanken
Mariehamn, FINLAND
alandsbanken_arsredovisn2020enFILE URL | Copy the link below
alandsbanken_ersattningsrapport2020enFILE URL | Copy the link below
alandsbanken_kapital-riskhanteringsrapport_2020enFILE URL | Copy the link below
Alandsbanken.JPGLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: