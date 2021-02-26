New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Biofilms Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product ; Wound ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004154/?utm_source=GNW

However, multi-drugs resistance problem associated with biofilms treatment is restraining the growth of the market.

The prevalence of diabetes and associated health conditions are increasing significantly.As per the International Diabetes Federation, ~425 million people are affected by diabetes globally.



However, more than 58 million people live in Europe; by 2045, the number is expected to rise to 66.7 million. As per estimates, there were nearly 7,476,800 cases of diabetes in Germany during 2017. Approximately 15 % of diabetic patients in Germany are diagnosed with diabetic foot ulcers at least once in their lifetime, resulting in nearly 50,000 amputations annually. Moreover, ~230,000 new cases of diabetic foot ulcers are recorded in Germany every year. The country has an established nationwide accreditation system for diabetic foot clinics (DFCs). In Germany, a certification procedure is used for hospital departments that specialize in diabetic foot care. The “Diabetic Foot” of the German Diabetes Society (DDG) provides certification to hospitals, outpatient clinics, and ambulatory practices for inpatient and outpatient treatment of diabetic foot syndrome. As per National Health Survey (UK) estimates, around 10% or ~ 45,000 diabetic patients suffer from foot ulcers at some point in their lives. Over 7,000 amputations related to diabetes have been reported in the UK annually. This figure infers that ~200,000 diabetes patients with foot ulcers may not be alive in 5 years, and more than 5,500 patients of amputations related to diabetic have less than five years to live. As per NHS, it is estimated that in 2014–2015, the annual cost of diabetic foot disease treatment to the NHS in England was projected to be around US$ 1.21 billion (i.e., £1 billion), along with the personal or social costs of reduced mobility and sickness absence. Hence, the rising prevalence of diabetes and associated illnesses is anticipated to drive the Europe biofilms treatment market during the forecast period.

The European economy is hindering due to the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in the region.Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the UK are among the most-affected European countries.



The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared by WHO as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, according to the International Health Regulation.The majority of the deaths were registered in these countries.



Therefore, governments of various countries are implementing lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.The outbreak is restricting the medical services for different health conditions, and majority of healthcare services are offered only for COVID-19 infected people.



For the other health conditions, the use of telemedicine and digital healthcare has increased significantly. However, the services for chronic wound care are reduced dramatically. Various events for wound care management, such as conferences and awareness campaigns, have also been postponed. Furthermore, the trade for wound care management has been reduced for the time being, which has resulted in a loss for various companies.

Based on product, the Europe biofilms treatment market is segmented into debridement equipment, gauzes and dressings, grafts and matrices, and others. The gauzes and dressings segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027.

The Europe biofilms treatment market, based on wound, is segmented into traumatic and surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and others. In 2019, the traumatic and surgical wounds segment held the largest share of the market; the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the Europe biofilms treatment market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2020 to 2027.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Europe biofilms treatment market are the German Diabetes Society (DDG), National Health Survey (UK), and European Wound Management Association (EWMA).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004154/?utm_source=GNW



